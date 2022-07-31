How to Save Big on Fall Shoes from Celeb-Worn Brands Like Superga, Stuart Weitzman, and More
With temperatures still so high, it's hard to imagine strutting around in boots any time soon. But fall is just around the corner, and that means boots and booties season is almost upon us.
To get you autumn-ready, Gilt just put a ton of fall shoes on sale, with the selection ranging from affordable brands like Dolce Vita and Birkenstock to pricier options from Stuart Weitzman and Khaite. Fall commuters will find style and comfort in the variety of discounted Supergas sneakers, including the popular canvas sneaker celebrities like Kate Middleton, Prinakya Chopra Jonas, and brand ambassador Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted in.
Another celebrity-worn brand with one of the best deals we've seen is on Stuart Weitzman boots, which Kate Hudson (the newest campaign star, along with mom Goldie Hawn), Kendall Jenner (who also modeled for the brand), and more stars have been linked to. You can save hundreds on popular Stuart Weitzman styles, including over-the-knee suede boots that are now more than $300 off.
To access the sale, all you need to do is sign up for a free Gilt membership with your email address. Read on for the best deals on the trendy boots, booties, and sneakers to wear this fall.
Fall Shoe Deals at Gilt
If there's a go-to boot for fall, it's going to be from Stuart Weitzman. And Gilt's discounts on the popular boots are practically unmatched: You can save up to $316 on classic suede-over-the-knee and leather over-the-knee boots. The brand also has these staple camel leather platform combat boots — with a 1.25-inch heel, it's a commuting shoe that's both chic and comfortable.
More affordable boots and booties on sale at Gilt come from Dolce Vita, including the Enita Suede Boot and the Linka Bootie. Both are cowboy-style, which have resurged in popularity, and the taller Enita pair has a lightly padded insole and a low platform for added comfort. The shorter Linka booties come in a quality faux leather with a braided embellishment on the side.
Speaking of comfort, white sneakers are a year-round essential, and tons of Superga sneaker styles are on sale for as little as $40, including the popular Canvas Sneakers that are similar to the ones Kate Middleton has been spotted in. You can score other brands' sneakers on sale too, like the all-white Axel Arigato 90 V Canvas Sneaker.
And if you need a few mid-season additions to your summer shoe collection, pick from over 140 pairs of Birkenstocks on sale at Gilt, including the Boston Clog style repeatedly worn by Kendall Jenner.
There are so many more fall shoes heavily marked down at Gilt's under-the-radar fall shoe sale, but you'll want to act fast — popular styles are already selling out. The sale ends August 4 at 4 p.m. ET. Shop our favorite picks below!
Buy It! Stuart Weitzman Jocey Over-the-Knee Boots, $479.99 (orig. $795); gilt.com
Buy It! Stuart Weitzman Laine Pearl Leather Boots, $419.99 (orig. $695); gilt.com
Buy It! Dolce Vita Enita Suede Boot, $129.99 (orig. $200); gilt.com
Buy It! Dolce Vita Linka Bootie, $99 (orig. $200); gilt.com
Buy It! Superga Canvas Sneaker, $40.48 (orig. $75); gilt.com
Buy It! Vince Cornelia Leather Flat, $104.48 (orig. $295); gilt.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Women's Boston BS Birko-Flor Birkibuc Clog, $109.99 (orig. $135); gilt.com
