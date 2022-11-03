Hurry! Popular Birkenstock Sandals Are as Little as $53 Right Now, and Styles Are Already Going Fast

Black Friday is around the corner, but you can get in on some incredible deals ahead of time, like with Gilt's surprise Birkenstock sale. More than 70 pairs of Birkenstock sandals are majorly marked down at the under-the-radar retailer, which offers discounts on designer shoes and celeb-worn styles.

While Birkenstocks reach their peak popularity in the summer months, many celebrities continue to wear them well into the colder months, choosing to pair the sandals with cozy socks for extra warmth. That's because these all-season shoes are made with cushiony cork that offers long-lasting support — plus, they go with practically everything in your closet.

If you've had your eye on Birkenstock sandals for a while, now is the time to finally snag them, especially because one of Hollywood's most popular pairs is included in the surprise sale. You can score the Arizona Sandal for $90 at Gilt's sale right now, as well as other popular styles like the Boston Suede Mules and the Gizeh Sandals for up to 30 percent off.

Whether you're looking to add a new pair of Birkenstock sandals to your own closet or give some to your loved ones this holiday season, shop these must-have shoes before the sale ends on November 7 at 4 p.m. ET. (Just make sure to sign up for a free account at Gilt to score these deals!)

Shop Birkenstock Sandals at Gilt

Birkenstocks are easily one of the most popular sandals celebrities turn to season after season. The iconic double-buckle style that is the Arizona sandal has been worn by just about everyone, including Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner. And they prove you can wear the shoes in so many different ways: Witherspoon dressed up her sandals with a flowy dress, while Hadid and Jenner went casual, wearing them with leggings.

For a limited time, Hollywood's go-to double-buckle sandal is on sale for $90. The Arizona Leather Sandal has an ultra-soft footbed made from the brand's signature cork that molds to your feet. Plus, they offer even more comfort with the high arch support and open-toe box. You can also adjust the buckles for a more secure fit as you walk, and the slip-on style makes them so easy to get in and out of.

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal in Mocha, $89.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

If you're looking for even more stability, tap into the Milano Oiled Leather Sandal, which has three straps. In addition to the classic double buckle, the supportive sandals have a third buckle that secures around the ankle to help keep your feet stable as you walk. Like the Arizona sandals, they're also made from the brand's signature suede-lined cork paired with a deep heel cup that hugs your feet. The rubber sole has plenty of traction, making them a great choice for outdoor wear.

Buy It! Birkenstock Milano Oiled Leather Sandal, $94.99 (orig. $130); gilt.com

Thong-style shoes have proven to be a top choice for celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Heidi Klum, and you can snag a pair in this style at Gilt's sale, too. With a cork base, the Birkenstock Gizeh Sandal offers the comfort that you'd expect from Birkenstock shoes, but with a single buckle strap and thong design. The strappy style is not only on-trend, it (most importantly) offers slightly more support than slip-on sandals.

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Noir, $69.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Clogs have been seen everywhere in Hollywood recently, with celebrities like Hilary Duff, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Jennifer Garner wearing them with all kinds of 'fits. And a particular Birkenstock style Jenner was spotted wearing while in Los Angeles is included in Gilt's surprise sale. The hard-to-get Boston Suede Mule costs $20 less right now — but you'll definitely want to hurry before it's gone. The comfy slides are a slip-on style that resembles slippers, and they have a soft suede upper that adds warmth. There's even an adjustable buckle to help them feel snugger.

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Suede Mule, $151.99 (orig. $170); gilt.com

If Birkenstock sandals are on your holiday shopping list, now is the time to score some of the most popular and celeb-worn styles at Gilt's surprise sale. Shop more Birkenstock sandals at Gilt below, and hurry, as styles are going fast.

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal in Black, $99.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal in Stone, $89.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Milano Narrow Leather Sandal in Cognac Leather, $99.99 (orig. $130); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $52.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com

