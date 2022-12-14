PSA: Birkenstock Sandals Are the Lowest Prices We've Seen at This Flash Sale (but Styles Are Going Fast)

You might have done a ton of holiday shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this under-the-radar site just launched a flash sale on dozens of Birkenstock sandals that Hollywood can't stop wearing — and because these are the lowest prices the shoes have been all year at the retailer, you definitely don't want to miss out.

Right now, more than 70 styles of Birkenstock sandals are heavily discounted at Gilt, a retailer that offers huge savings on designer shoes and celeb-worn styles, and they're going for as little as $46. Although the popular sandals reach their peak popularity in the summer months, many celebrities choose to wear them with socks for extra warmth in the winter. But you could also stock up for summer, especially with so many top-rated pairs marked down.

The popular Arizona sandal, which has been worn by just about everyone, including Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner, is included in the sale. Lesser known (but equally as comfy) styles like the Gizeh and Madrid are also discounted, but you'll definitely want to hurry. The sale ends on December 18 at 8 p.m. ET, and plenty of sandals are already going fast. (Just make sure to sign up for a free account at Gilt to score these deals!)

On-Sale Birkenstock Sandals at Gilt

That isn't a typo — you really can get a pair of Birkenstock sandals for as little as $46 right now. The slip-on sandals, which have been spotted on Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker, feature a single buckle in red patent Birko-Flor and gold-tone hardware, making them easy to pair with practically anything in your closet. The bottom is made of the brand's suede-lined cork that molds and shapes to your feet. At 42 percent off, adding these to your cart is a no-brainer.

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $45.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com

If you're a fan of the double-buckle style that so many celebrities including Kristen Bell and Kaia Gerber have worn, the Arizona Leather Sandal is going for $100 at Gilt right now. The sandal has an ulta-soft foodbed made from the brand's signature cork, plus even more comfort thanks to its high arch support and open-toe box. The buckles are adjustable, meaning you can customize them to fit snugly on your feet, and the slip-on style is so easy to get on and off.

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal in Black, $99.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com

Prefer something with added security for longer walks? The Milano Oiled Leather Sandal offers three straps for more stability. In addition to the classic double buckle, the sandals have a third buckle that secures around the ankle. The footbed is also comfy and supportive due to the brand's signature suede-lined cork and a deep heel cup that cushions your feet. The rubber sole has traction for outdoor wear, too.

Buy It! Birkenstock Milano Oiled Leather Sandal in Copper, $89.99 (orig. $130); gilt.com

If Birkenstocks have been on your shopping list, now's the time to snag them while they're on super sale at Gilt. Shop more on-sale Birkenstock sandals while they're still in stock.

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal in Black, $49.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal in Stone, $89.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Women's Arizona Soft Footbed Suede Leather Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal in Mocha, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

