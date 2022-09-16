The Classic Birkenstock Sandals Countless Celebrities Own Are Going for as Little as $80 Right Now

Snag the best-seller before sizes sell out

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

Published on September 16, 2022 05:00 PM

Different celebrities favor different footwear: Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon are Veja sneaker devotees, Kendall Jenner often opts for The Row loafers, and Katie Holmes has a thing for designer ballet flats. But if there's one shoe all these stars (and many more) can agree is a closet staple, it's Birkenstock sandals.

The list of famous fans of the timeless brand runs deep, and for good reason: Birkenstock shoes are comfortable, durable, and versatile. Made with a moldable cork footbed for maximum support and mobility, every pair of Birkenstock shoes — sandals, clogs, and thongs — are designed to last years of wear.

If you haven't jumped on the Birkenstock bandwagon yet, now's the perfect time, because discount retailer Gilt just marked down 86 pairs of Birkenstock shoes. But hurry — sizes are already selling out fast.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Gilt:

This Birkenstock sale includes many versions of the brand's best-selling Arizona sandal (you know the iconic double-buckle style), including different colors of suede, leather, and metallic. The single-strap version Gwyneth Paltrow has been spotted in and the silhouette Kristen Bell and Hilary Duff recently wore, the Birkenstock Boston Clog, are also marked down.

Birkenstocks
Gilt

Buy It! Boston BS Birko-Flor Birkibuc Clog, $89.99 (orig. $120); gilt.com

Although the clog style is more conducive to fall, many stars wear their open-toed Birkenstocks year-round, simply adding socks underneath during chilly weather. Plus, plenty of shearling-lined picks are discounted right now, so if you're looking for an extra-cozy pair to wear this fall, Birkenstock has got you covered.

Birkenstocks
Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Narrow Sandal, $134.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com

All you have to do to gain access to this Birkenstock sale (and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn items dropped daily) is become a Gilt member for free by signing up with your email address. You have until September 20 at 4 p.m. ET to snag Birkenstocks on sale, but whenever the iconic shoes are discounted, they fly off the virtual shelves fast, so don't miss this opportunity to snag the pair you'll wear for years to come at a low price.

Below, shop more Birkenstocks on sale at Gilt before savvy shoppers wipe the site clean.

Birkenstocks
Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $59.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com

Birkenstocks
Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $110);gilt.com

Birkenstocks
Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Narrow Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100);gilt.com

Birkenstocks
Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Fit Leather Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com

Birkenstocks
Gilt

Buy It!

  • Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footed Suede Leather Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $140)
    • ; gilt.com

    Birkenstocks
    Gilt

    Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Suede & Shearling Clog, $149.99 (orig. $170); gilt.com

