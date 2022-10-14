You might have just gone on a shopping spree during Amazon's October Prime Day, but there's one more sale you should take advantage of this week.

Nearly 40 pairs of Birkenstock sandals are currently marked down at Gilt, an under-the-radar retailer that offers major discounts on designer and celeb-worn items. But these aren't your typical markdowns: Right now, all the Birkenstock shoes included in the sale — like the Arizona, Gizeh, Madrid, and Boston Clog — are on sale for $70, an unheard-of price for the brand's most coveted styles.

Although the sale doesn't end until October 18, Birkenstock sandals notoriously sell out fast, as proven in the styles that are already unavailable in most sizes after the sale dropped just a few hours ago. Shop popular Birkenstocks and lesser-known silhouettes that deserve a spot on your shoe rack below.

Even styles that typically cost $120, like the Birkenstock Boston Clog — a newly popular pick among celebrities like Kristen Bell and Hilary Duff — are marked down to $70 right now. The same goes for the most iconic choice, the Arizona Sandal, which usually costs $110.

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Black Leather, $69.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

Birkenstocks have racked up an endless list of famous fans over the years: Actors like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and Tracee Ellis Ross have all stepped out in the instantly-recognizable double-buckle sandal, and supermodels like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner often wear Birkenstocks while galavanting around New York City and Hollywood.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker have both opted for an underrated style, the Madrid sandal, on numerous occasions, making a strong case for the single-strap version of the sought-after Arizona sandal to earn a spot in your footwear rotation.

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com

But don't just take the stars' word for it: the proof is in the pudding. Every pair of Birkenstock shoes is made with a moldable cork footbed for all-day comfort and support, which is why so many devotees wear them from summer into fall and winter with socks underneath.

All you have to do to unlock this rare Birkenstock sale is sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address, and you'll instantly gain access to major markdowns on coveted brands daily. Below, shop more Birkenstocks for just $70 before they inevitably sell out.

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Florida Soft Footbed Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $120); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal in Brown Leather, $69.99 (orig.$110); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Suede Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston BS Birko-Flor Birkibuc Clog, $69.99 (orig. $120); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal; $69.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com

