Those Classic Birkenstock Sandals Everyone in Hollywood Seems to Own Are Going for as Little as $70 Right Now

Birkenstock sandals are to summer what Ugg boots are to winter: a necessity.

Just like how you probably step into your trusty shearling-lined boots every December, high-quality slip-on-and-go shoes are key for the dog days of summer. And right now is the perfect time to snag a new pair of perhaps the most trusted sandal brand around, Birkenstock, because the iconic shoes are majorly on sale.

Discount retailer Gilt just slashed prices on more than 90 pairs of Birkenstocks, including celebrity and fan-favorite styles like the Madrid, Gizeh, and yes, the classic double-buckle pick you know (and probably love): the Birkenstock Arizona. However, this secret sale ends at noon ET on Sunday, August 7, and Birkenstocks notoriously sell out fast, so you shouldn't wait around to snag your newest pair of go-to shoes.

Birkenstock Sandals on Sale at Gilt:

For decades, Birkenstock sandals have reigned supreme as many celebrities' top choice for casual warm weather footwear (and even during colder months with socks!) The list of famous fans of the brand runs deep, with longtime devotees like Reese Witherspoon, Lucy Hale, Gigi Hadid, and Katie Holmes turning to Birkenstocks for supportive and comfy footwear year after year.

While the Birkenstock Arizona is undeniably the most popular pair from the brand (and on sale for just $70 right now!), several stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker have been seen wearing the single strap version, the Birkenstock Madrid, recently — and it's currently on sale for $60.

Plus, a slew of stars including Kendall Jenner, Kristen Bell, and Hilary Duff have brought another little-known style, the Birkenstock Boston Clog, to the spotlight this year, and it's marked down to $80 at the moment. A shearling-lined version of the clog style is also discounted right now, so if you like to get ahead of seasonal buys, snag this cozy pick that's sure to be on heavy rotation once the temperatures dip. (The Birkenstock Arizona has a shearling-lined version, too, if you favor that silhouette.)

All you have to do to unlock this secret sale (and more discounts on designer brands daily) is become a Gilt member by signing up with your email address, and voila! Access granted. Below, shop more Birkenstock shoes on sale at Gilt before sizes inevitably start selling out, and relish in the knowledge that you'll be wearing them for years to come.

