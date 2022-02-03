Gilt Has Thousands of $45 Deals for the Next 48 Hours — Here's What to Shop
Sale alert! If you've been waiting all season long to score rock-bottom prices on your favorite designer items, now's the time to head on over to Gilt right this second and shop its famous $45 sale for 48 hours.
If you aren't familiar with Gilt just yet, it's essentially an amazing online sample sale brimming with designer deals around the clock. You can find clothing, shoes, jewelry, luggage, beauty essentials, and more for much less than retail, which is why this is easily one of our most frequently visited sites when the online shopping bug hits. Signing up as a member takes mere seconds, and is totally free with zero commitment. Once you're in, you can peruse plenty of enviable high-end items (and even better prices) with surprise sales, daily drops, and so much more.
In this case, it's encouraged that you get to shopping now, because time is on the clock and the $45 sale is on fire with inventory moving quickly. There are thousands of deals on cool clothing, shoes, accessories, and home furnishing items at this flat price, which makes shopping decisions easier than ever.
Below, you'll find some of the top deals that are simply not to be missed. First, there's this genius three-piece hair tool set, which includes both a flat iron and a curling iron (with interchangeable barrels for maximum styling versatility), with a retail value of $500. If you snap it up for just $45 during this sale, you can rest easy knowing you just scored 91 percent off on beauty tools that will last for years to come.
Buy It! Royale 3-Piece Soft Touch Set, $45 (orig. $500); gilt.com
Plus, there are several Nike items for both men and women, Free People tops, joggers, and dresses, and the cutest lace bralettes and loungewear from Cosabella and Journelle available, all just in time for Valentine's Day. There are also countless deals on chic home decor items including throw pillows, serving platters, towel sets, tableware, and more.
Shop our top picks below and get moving before this super sale ends.
Best Clothing Deals
- DKNY Matching Pajama Set, $45 (orig. $75)
- Journelle Plunge Bralette, $45 (orig. $72)
- Danielle Bernstein Ruched Mini Dress, $45 (orig. $89)
- Cosabella Curvy Longline Bralette, $45 (orig. $84.50)
- Hanky Panky 3-Piece Low-Rise Thong Set, $45 (orig. $66)
- Free People Wave Rider Legging, $45 (orig. $98)
Best Shoes and Accessories Deals
- Surell Velvet Headband Earmuffs, $45 (orig. $138)
- Splendid Clarissa Mule, $45 (orig. $119)
- Rachel Glauber Chain Bracelet, $45 (orig. $248)
- Genevive 18K Rose Gold Vermeil Earrings, $45 (orig. $272)
- Melissa Shoes Ballerina Flat, $45 (orig. $105)
Best Home Furnishing Deals
- Ivy 6-Piece Towel Set, $45 (orig. $161)
- Berghoff 5-Piece Cutlery Set, $45 (orig. $200)
- Tiramisu Pink Resin Serving Board, $45 (orig. $130)
- Safavieh Kamilah Iron Table Lamp, $45 (orig. $91.20)
- American Atelier 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, $45 (orig. $130)
- Surya Throw Pillow, $45 (orig. $132)
