Celebrities Are Practically Living in Overalls This Year, and You Can Get in on the Comfy Trend for $25
Overalls, overalls, overalls! They're pretty much everywhere right now, including on celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Jennifer Garner, Camilla Cabello, and Katie Holmes. Their looks are giving us all the inspiration we need to embrace the trend ourselves, and it's not an expensive one to get behind — especially when you're shopping on Amazon.
Start with the the Gihuo linen overalls, a $25 pair that's made with soft cotton linen and has a baggy, relaxed fit that's ideal for layering (it can even work as maternity wear). The cropped design allows you to wear them with practically any type of shoe, and you can easily dress them up or down with other pieces in your closet. Plus, they're available in 14 pretty colors and prints.
And did we mention they have pockets? The overalls have one chest pocket and two on the sides to hold small essentials like your phone, keys, and wallet.
Buy It! Gihuo Fashion Baggy Loose Linen Overalls Jumpsuit in Army Green, $24.99; amazon.com
The overalls are available in sizes S–3XL, and because of their intentionally loose fit, many reviewers recommend sizing down. To further customize the look, they have adjustable straps, so you can ensure they're not too baggy on top.
Not only are overalls incredibly comfortable, but ones like these can be worn for any occasion, whether you're working in the garden, lounging at home, or going on a date. Jennifer Garner even practiced ballet in denim overalls, so there's no doubt you could do just about anything in a linen pair.
The overalls have more than a thousand five-star reviews on Amazon right now. One customer even wrote that they're a "new capsule wardrobe staple." They advise washing them in cold water and letting them air dry to avoid shrinkage.
Keep scrolling to shop more stylish colors of these Amazon shopper-loved linen overalls and try out the celeb-approved silhouette for yourself!
Buy It! Gihuo Fashion Baggy Loose Linen Overalls Jumpsuit in Black, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Gihuo Fashion Baggy Loose Linen Overalls Jumpsuit in Brick Red, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Gihuo Fashion Baggy Loose Linen Overalls Jumpsuit in Brown, $24.99; amazon.com
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code
- Amazon Slashed the Price of This 'Life-Saver' Robot Vacuum and Mop So Much, It's Never Been Cheaper