My All-Time Favorite Amazon Fashion Find Is This Pair of Linen Overalls That's on Sale for $20 Right Now

I used to be too nervous to buy clothes online in fear that they wouldn't fit or look how they appeared in the photo, but during Prime Day I decided to take a chance on a pair of linen overalls I'd been eyeing for months. Spoiler: I ended up buying a second pair in another color.

The Gihuo Baggy Linen Overalls are on sale again for as little as $20 and I took that as a sign to stock up while sharing this incredible fashion find with the world. I can't take all the credit, though, because I got the inspiration from celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez who have also been rocking the trend this year. The best part is a staple like this can be worn during any season since it's easy to layer with tank tops, sweaters, jackets, or just a bralette. I also can't forget to mention that there are two large pockets.

Amazon

Buy It! Gihuo Fashion Baggy Loose Linen Overalls in Army Green, $19.99–$24.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

The first pair I added to my closet was the army green shade that I wore with a white crop top and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers to a local farmers market. The fabric is lightweight, baggy, and soft to the touch, so it was comfortable to wear all day long even in the summer heat. I also plan to transition the linen overalls into my fall and winter wardrobe with denim jackets, lightweight sweaters, and booties.

One recommendation: Order a size down since the overalls have a loose fit. I typically wear large pants, but decided to go with a medium, and I'm really glad I did. It fits perfectly without appearing too fitted or too oversized.

I would have been more skeptical to order this online if it weren't for the thousands of other rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. The jumpsuit has more than 8,500 five-star ratings and hundreds of reviews that talk about how comfortable it is. One shopper said it's "perfect for outdoor work or dressing up" and agreed that ordering a size down was a good move.

I receive compliments on the Gihuo Linen Overalls every time I wear them and already have another color on the way. This sale probably won't last too much longer, so don't wait to add all your favorite colors to your cart while they're on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Gihuo Fashion Baggy Loose Linen Overalls in Black, $19.99–$24.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Gihuo Fashion Baggy Loose Linen Overalls in Khaki, $21.24 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.