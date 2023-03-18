This Cropped Corduroy Jacket Is a Spring Wardrobe Staple — and Every Color Is Under $30

When temperatures begin to warm up (hopefully soon!), we'll be able to shed our heavy wool coats and pack away the puffers — all we'll need is a light jacket. While denim is a popular choice, a corduroy jacket can be just the right weight for those spring days when it's still a little chilly, but not freezing.

If you're looking for a jacket for that upcoming in-between weather, snag the Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Jacket from Amazon. Thousands of shoppers have found the "lightweight" jacket provides the right amount of warmth, and with its boxy fit, there's enough room to layer underneath if needed.

Cropped right at the waist, it has a spread collar, ever-so-slightly dropped shoulder seams, buttons along the front, and two breast pockets for a classic and functional look. Wear it with high-waisted pants, leggings, skirts, and spring dresses — in other words, just about anything in your closet.

While prices vary depending on size and color, every version of the jacket is under $30 as of this writing.

Buy It! Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Jacket in Green, $25.99–$28.99 (orig. $27.99–$28.99); amazon.com

The polyester-cotton jacket comes in sizes XS to XL and 16 colors, including plaid patterns and solid hues. Go for a neutral tone like apricot and green, or darken things up with the khaki version. For cooler tones, check out the gray and blue shades.

Thousands of Amazon customers have given this "flattering and soft" corduroy jacket a five-star rating. "Even though I get pretty cold pretty easily, this jacket has quickly become a staple in my spring wardrobe since it keeps me looking cute and warm in those cold-ish spring months," wrote one reviewer.

Another five-star reviewer said the jacket is perfect to wear while running around after their little one "without getting too hot." They also wrote, "Just what I needed for my closet."

A final shopper came back to buy the jacket in more colors. "My new favorite," they wrote, adding, "It looks stylish over any top and it's comfortable. It keeps you warm enough without being bulky."

Buy It! Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Jacket in Blue, $28.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Jacket in Apricot, $28.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Jacket in Black, $28.99; amazon.com

