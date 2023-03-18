Lifestyle Fashion This Cropped Corduroy Jacket Is a Spring Wardrobe Staple — and Every Color Is Under $30 “It keeps me looking cute and warm in those cold-ish spring months” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 18, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Pamela Jew When temperatures begin to warm up (hopefully soon!), we'll be able to shed our heavy wool coats and pack away the puffers — all we'll need is a light jacket. While denim is a popular choice, a corduroy jacket can be just the right weight for those spring days when it's still a little chilly, but not freezing. If you're looking for a jacket for that upcoming in-between weather, snag the Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Jacket from Amazon. Thousands of shoppers have found the "lightweight" jacket provides the right amount of warmth, and with its boxy fit, there's enough room to layer underneath if needed. Cropped right at the waist, it has a spread collar, ever-so-slightly dropped shoulder seams, buttons along the front, and two breast pockets for a classic and functional look. Wear it with high-waisted pants, leggings, skirts, and spring dresses — in other words, just about anything in your closet. While prices vary depending on size and color, every version of the jacket is under $30 as of this writing. Amazon Buy It! Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Jacket in Green, $25.99–$28.99 (orig. $27.99–$28.99); amazon.com Spring Showers Are No Match for These 'Cute and Comfy' Rain Boots, Which Are Only $25 at Amazon Right Now The polyester-cotton jacket comes in sizes XS to XL and 16 colors, including plaid patterns and solid hues. Go for a neutral tone like apricot and green, or darken things up with the khaki version. For cooler tones, check out the gray and blue shades. Thousands of Amazon customers have given this "flattering and soft" corduroy jacket a five-star rating. "Even though I get pretty cold pretty easily, this jacket has quickly become a staple in my spring wardrobe since it keeps me looking cute and warm in those cold-ish spring months," wrote one reviewer. Another five-star reviewer said the jacket is perfect to wear while running around after their little one "without getting too hot." They also wrote, "Just what I needed for my closet." A final shopper came back to buy the jacket in more colors. "My new favorite," they wrote, adding, "It looks stylish over any top and it's comfortable. It keeps you warm enough without being bulky." Add the Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Jacket to your Amazon cart today! Keep scrolling to shop it in more colors. Amazon Buy It! Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Jacket in Blue, $28.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Jacket in Apricot, $28.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Gihuo Cropped Corduroy Jacket in Black, $28.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Colorful Pill Case Organizers Made Remembering to Take My Supplements So Easy While Traveling Amazon's New Multi-Functional Furniture Storefront Is Filled with Versatile Pieces on Sale — Up to 61% Off A Strapless Jumpsuit Shoppers Call Their 'Favorite Amazon Clothing Purchase to Date' Is on Sale Now