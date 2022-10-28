Royal blue is turning out to be the color of the season, as it's been recently seen on royals like Kate Middleton and celebrities like Gigi Hadid. wearing the bold color for fall. Earlier this week, Hadid wore the statement hue in the form of a chic velvet suit at the 2022 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street.

And if you're suddenly convinced you need to add all the velvet to your wardrobe, we don't blame you.

Thanks to its super soft material and warmth factor, velvet is a top choice for cooler seasons, which is why it comes as no surprise that Hollywood is already wearing it on repeat. Although Hadid chose to pair an oversized pants suit with the material, you can also wear velvet a ton of ways this fall and winter, including blazers, dresses, tops, and pants.

Gotham/WireImage

With the holiday party season quickly approaching, it only makes sense to stock up on elegant velvet pieces to wear at all of your events to come. We've scoured the internet to find the chicest velvet clothes around, starting at as little as $30. Shop our favorite velvet clothes from Amazon, Nordstrom, Free People, and Spanx.

Shop Velvet Clothes Inspired by Gigi Hadid

Endless Rose Velvet Blazer, $110; nordstrom.com

Eliza J Velvet Blazer, $118; nordstrom.com

Sidefeel Velvet Long Sleeve Button Down, $29.99; amazon.com

Free People Terese Velvet Top, $68; freepeople.com

Free People Velvet Moto Jacket, $199; freepeople.com

BerryGo Velvet Wrap Dress, $45.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

CeCe Ruffle Detail Shift Dress; $119; nordstrom.com

Floerns Flare Velvet Palazzo Pants, $33.99; amazon.com

Spanx Velvet Leggings, $98; spanx.com

There's something about pairing royal blue with velvet fabric that makes any outfit look red-carpet-ready, and this velvet blazer you can snag at Nordstrom looks so similar to the one Hadid wore earlier this week. The blazer comes in a relaxed, oversized silhouette that falls well below the hips. With an open-front design, the blazer is easy to slip on and off, making it a great layering piece.

The polyester blazer has a large shawl collar and front flap pockets, and the front button closet makes it easy to bundle up in case you get a little cold. In addition to rich blue, you can get the sleek blazer in four additional colors: purple, fuchsia, yellow, and black.

Nordstrom

A velvet dress is pretty much a go-to during the holidays. And right now, you can snap up one of Amazon's best-selling dresses — which yes, happens to be velvet! — on sale for 23 percent off. The BerryGo Velvet Wrap Dress is a simple wrap style that ties at the waist, helping you look red carpet ready in minutes. It features a flowy hemline with ruffles for a touch of flirtiness.

With over 3,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, the dress has racked up glowing reviews from shoppers who have raved about its super soft material and flattering fit. "I usually don't leave a review, but this dress is literally perfect for any size. I'm eight months pregnant and this was so comfortable and pretty," one five-star reviewer, who bought two colors, shared.

Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect way to feel like you're wearing sweatpants outside of the house but still look work-ready, the Floerns Flare Velvet Palazzo Pants are exactly what your winter closet needs. The comfy polyester pants are a simple pull-on style that hasa high waist and a wide-leg silhouette, which has been trending among celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

Amazon

Spanx also makes a quality velvet pant that is sleek enough to wear during the day or out at night. The cozy velvet leggings feature an elastic waistband and soft velvet fabric. And because pull-on styles can sometimes be see-through, the seam-free center prevents any lines from showing. The machine washable pants come in sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

Spanx

With so many holiday events to come, stocking up on chic velvet pieces will keep you extra cozy while offering you an elegance that's surprisingly so easy. Shop our favorite velvet pants, tops, blazers, and dresses below before the holiday season officially begins.

Nordstrom

Amazon

Free People

Free People

Nordstrom

