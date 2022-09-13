Gigi Hadid Wore an Elevated Version of the Mini Ugg Boots Jennifer Garner and Kendall Jenner Wear, Too

It may still be warm outside, but Gigi Hadid is proving that it's never too early to break out the cozy sweatpants and fuzzy boots.

On Sunday, the model was spotted wearing the new Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots along with an electric blue loungewear set as she attended the opening of her Guest in Residence pop-up store in New York City. Hadid was all smiles in the fluffy boots, which are made of the soft sheepskin and upcycled plush wool lining that is signature to Ugg boots, slippers, and more.

Boasting a 2-inch platform outsole, the statement shoe is an elevated take — literally — on the Ultra Mini Classic Boots, which celebrities have been loving lately. Jennifer Garner wore the teeny tiny boot in chestnut last spring, while Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, and Emily Ratajkowski have also been spotted wearing it with loungewear and yoga pants.

It's clear that tiny boots are here to stay through the winter season ahead. The platform pair has the same iconic silhouette of classic Uggs, but with an ankle cut that gives the appearance of a slipper rather than a boot.

In addition to its plush interior that feels incredibly soft, the platform shoes have outsoles made of a proprietary compound that increases cushioning and traction while you're walking through snow or sleet. That means, no matter the weather, you can wear these boots inside or outside — rain or shine.

While Hadid wore the classic chestnut hue at her latest event, you can also get this cozy boot in sleek black, dark green, and matte white for $160. They pair perfectly with jeans, yoga pants, and loungewear to help you feel cozy at all times.

If the platform feels like a little much, you can still get in on the mini trend with the celeb-loved Ultra Mini Classic Boots, which are even on sale right now in a fun red or pink color for less than $100. Other classic boots are available at their regular price of $140 in staple chestnut, burnt olive, gray, and more chic colors for fall.

No matter what your plans are for the season ahead, having a fluffy boot that you can wear in the house, while you run errands, or for traveling will help make your feet feel as cozy as possible. Shop our favorite mini Uggs inspired by celebrities below.

