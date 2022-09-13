Lifestyle Fashion Gigi Hadid Wore an Elevated Version of the Mini Ugg Boots Jennifer Garner and Kendall Jenner Wear, Too Platform Ugg boots take cozy to a new level — literally By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 13, 2022 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Gotham/GC Images It may still be warm outside, but Gigi Hadid is proving that it's never too early to break out the cozy sweatpants and fuzzy boots. On Sunday, the model was spotted wearing the new Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots along with an electric blue loungewear set as she attended the opening of her Guest in Residence pop-up store in New York City. Hadid was all smiles in the fluffy boots, which are made of the soft sheepskin and upcycled plush wool lining that is signature to Ugg boots, slippers, and more. Amazon Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots in Chestnut, $159.95; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Boasting a 2-inch platform outsole, the statement shoe is an elevated take — literally — on the Ultra Mini Classic Boots, which celebrities have been loving lately. Jennifer Garner wore the teeny tiny boot in chestnut last spring, while Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, and Emily Ratajkowski have also been spotted wearing it with loungewear and yoga pants. It's clear that tiny boots are here to stay through the winter season ahead. The platform pair has the same iconic silhouette of classic Uggs, but with an ankle cut that gives the appearance of a slipper rather than a boot. In addition to its plush interior that feels incredibly soft, the platform shoes have outsoles made of a proprietary compound that increases cushioning and traction while you're walking through snow or sleet. That means, no matter the weather, you can wear these boots inside or outside — rain or shine. While Hadid wore the classic chestnut hue at her latest event, you can also get this cozy boot in sleek black, dark green, and matte white for $160. They pair perfectly with jeans, yoga pants, and loungewear to help you feel cozy at all times. If the platform feels like a little much, you can still get in on the mini trend with the celeb-loved Ultra Mini Classic Boots, which are even on sale right now in a fun red or pink color for less than $100. Other classic boots are available at their regular price of $140 in staple chestnut, burnt olive, gray, and more chic colors for fall. No matter what your plans are for the season ahead, having a fluffy boot that you can wear in the house, while you run errands, or for traveling will help make your feet feel as cozy as possible. Shop our favorite mini Uggs inspired by celebrities below. Amazon Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots in Black, $159.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots in Forest Night, $159.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots in Matte White, $159.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Chestnut, $139.95; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Taffy Pink, $99.99 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Burnt Olive, $139.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Gray, $139.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot in Orange Soda; $97.97 (orig. $139.95); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.