Gigi Hadid Strolled Through Paris Wearing a Cozy Orange Jumpsuit and Printed Loafers That Are Both Bold and Neutral

After strutting down high-fashion runways in fitted sequin dresses and platform pumps, it's understandable why Gigi Hadid would want to crawl into something cozy in between events. Just two weeks ago, the supermodel was spotted wearing a blue loungewear set and fuzzy platform Ugg boots ahead of her Guest in Residence pop-up in New York City.

But more recently, the supermodel turned to casual and comfortable pieces once again in between shows at Paris Fashion Week. This time she rocked a relaxed orange jumpsuit and comfy slip-ons in the bold pattern we're seeing everywhere this fall. Hadid wore stylish pointed loafers in leopard print, which is an obvious choice for the season.

With tones of tan, black, and white, this statement pattern can be worn with practically everything in your fall closet, including slouchy jeans, oversized knit sweaters, wide-leg trousers, and more. That's why it's no surprise that celebrities like Bella Hadid, Emma Roberts, and Miranda Kerr have all worn the fun print on their footwear recently.

And loafers seem to be a Hollywood favorite transitional shoe, too. Kendall Jenner has worn the popular style with flowy midi skirts and crop tops, while Hailey Bieber took a page out of Hadid's book and wore loafers with socks. If you usually stick to classic colors like black or brown, consider spicing up your fall closet with a fun leopard pattern inspired by Hadid's latest comfy look.

For a budget-friendly pair, add these Amazon Essentials loafers to your cart, which only cost $23. With a refined loafer-inspired silhouette, a butted seam vamp, and soft faux leather, the leopard-print shoes look so similar to the pair Hadid wore. And if you plan on strutting around Paris (or anywhere else for that matter), the shoes are made for walking thanks to their comfy faux suede lining and a memory foam insole.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Loafers Flat, $23.40; amazon.com

Another affordable slip-on style that resembles Hadid's fashion-week look are the Musshoe mules. Without a back, they make getting out the door a seamless process. Plus, the statement shoes dress up any outfit with premium vegan fabric in a chic leopard print. They also have a padded footbed and non-slip rubber sole.

Shoppers say they're so comfy to walk in, too. "These shoes are so soft and comfortable," one five-star reviewer wrote. "They're flexible and the sole seems like a nice quality rubber material that cushions the step."

Amazon

Buy It! Musshoe Slip-On Mules in, $36.99; amazon.com

Slip-ons aside, you can also wear this statement pattern in other fun styles, including sneakers, booties, and more. Hollywood-favorite sneaker brand Cariuma just launched an entire leopard-print collection of sneakers, including the popular OCA Low Canvas sneakers that we're obsessed with. You can wear fall-friendly booties in the pattern with these chic Dolce Vita Silma Booties, or tap into winter's favorite cozy shoe with the popular (and on-sale!) Ugg Coquette Slippers.

No matter what you have planned for fall, let leopard print shoes invoke power and confidence into your wardrobe. Shop our favorites below inspired by Gigi Hadid.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma IBI Leopard Print Knit Slip-Ons, $98, cariuma.com

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma OCA Low Leopard Canvas Sneakers, $89, cariuma.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Dolce Vita Silma Bootie in Leopard Calf Hair, $130–$150; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Laicigo Chelsea Booties in Leopard, $49.98–$54.98; amazon.com

Zappos

Buy It! Ugg Coquette Slippers in Butterscotch Panther Print, $84.99 (orig. $129.95); zappos.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dansko Cheetah Print Clogs, $139.95–$184.95; amazon.com

