Found: The Exact Denim Gigi Hadid Calls Her 'Favorite Jeans' — Plus Similar Styles from the Brand on Sale

When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 13, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Image Gigi Hadid is known for her effortlessly cool street style, and she just shared exactly how she puts her looks together. And her go-to outfit builds upon two basics that, chances are, you already have in your closet. In a recent Vogue 7 Days, 7 Looks video, the model declared that her "everyday Gigi look" often starts with a T-shirt and a pair of her "favorite jeans." But we know what you're wondering: What's the exact style and brand of these jeans? No gatekeeping here, as Hadid shared that they're the Ética Altin Slouch Boyfriend Jeans, and according to the brand, in the hue Desert Breeze. To style the baggy jeans, Hadid went with a pink T-shirt, a polka-dot coat, green sneakers, and mismatched earrings. The jeans have a $188 price tag, but for a limited time, select Ética styles are heavily discounted at Nordstrom, and some styles are up to 61 percent off. Shop Ética Denim at Nordstrom: Ética Altin Slouch Boyfriend Jeans, $188 Ética Rhea Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $84 (orig. $168) Ética Devon High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, $66.97 (orig. $175) Ética Tyler Ripped Straight Leg Jeans, $109.20 (orig. $182) Ética Finn Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $94.60 (orig. $172) Ética Scarlet High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans, $103.20 (orig. $172) Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. Although truly any outfit can pop off with the relaxed boyfriend jeans, lean into the current trends and pair them with some platform Ugg boots (also worn by Hadid), and a cashmere sweater (maybe from her clothing brand Guest in Residence?) Or you can keep things eclectic and colorful with an abstract knit. nordstrom Buy It! Ética Altin Slouch Boyfriend Jeans, $188; nordstrom.com The flattering brand, with styles ranging from skinny jeans to wide-leg to Hadid's boyfriend jeans, has also been worn by other celebrities. Millie Bobby Brown was seen in the Elia Utility Shorts, while Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde have opted for the Tyler High Rise Vintage Straight Jeans in varying shades, according to the brand. While some celebs like Hailey Bieber have been shelving their high-waisted pants and opting for belly-button-baring styles instead, there's nothing wrong with still being in support of some extra fabric and sticking with the high-rise style. These Devon High Waist Wide Leg Jeans provide solid coverage and balance out the proportions with its cropped length. When paired with the right shoes and accessories, the look is completely transformable, too — sneakers next to the casual threadbare hems of these jeans is giving coastal grandmother core, while a pair of swanky heels and a festive print will spruce up the look for those soon-to-be seasonal soirees. nordstrom Buy It! Ética Devon High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, $66.97 (orig. $175); nordstrom.com Denim jeans aren't exclusive to just the navy and blues of the world. We have big dreams of a gray jean world domination, and to start, we're scoping out these Ética Tyler Ripped Straight Leg Jeans. Loose on the legs, a hanging fit, and just under $110? A true standout. Keep scrolling for more Ética jeans that are on sale at Nordstrom now. And maybe they'll become your new favorite pair too. nordstrom Buy It! Ética Tyler Ripped Straight Leg Jeans, $109.20 (orig. $182); nordstrom.com nordstrom Buy It! Ética Rhea Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $84 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com nordstrom Buy It! Ética Finn Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $94.60 (orig. $172); nordstrom.com nordstrom Buy It! Ética Scarlet High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans, $103.20 (orig. $172); nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.