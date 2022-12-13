Found: The Exact Denim Gigi Hadid Calls Her 'Favorite Jeans' — Plus Similar Styles from the Brand on Sale

Ética jeans are up to 61 percent off at Nordstrom right now

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Gigi Hadid attends the 53nd annual CMA Awards
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Image

Gigi Hadid is known for her effortlessly cool street style, and she just shared exactly how she puts her looks together. And her go-to outfit builds upon two basics that, chances are, you already have in your closet.

In a recent Vogue 7 Days, 7 Looks video, the model declared that her "everyday Gigi look" often starts with a T-shirt and a pair of her "favorite jeans."

But we know what you're wondering: What's the exact style and brand of these jeans? No gatekeeping here, as Hadid shared that they're the Ética Altin Slouch Boyfriend Jeans, and according to the brand, in the hue Desert Breeze. To style the baggy jeans, Hadid went with a pink T-shirt, a polka-dot coat, green sneakers, and mismatched earrings.

The jeans have a $188 price tag, but for a limited time, select Ética styles are heavily discounted at Nordstrom, and some styles are up to 61 percent off.

Shop Ética Denim at Nordstrom:

Although truly any outfit can pop off with the relaxed boyfriend jeans, lean into the current trends and pair them with some platform Ugg boots (also worn by Hadid), and a cashmere sweater (maybe from her clothing brand Guest in Residence?) Or you can keep things eclectic and colorful with an abstract knit.

Altin Ripped Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans
nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Altin Slouch Boyfriend Jeans, $188; nordstrom.com

The flattering brand, with styles ranging from skinny jeans to wide-leg to Hadid's boyfriend jeans, has also been worn by other celebrities. Millie Bobby Brown was seen in the Elia Utility Shorts, while Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde have opted for the Tyler High Rise Vintage Straight Jeans in varying shades, according to the brand.

While some celebs like Hailey Bieber have been shelving their high-waisted pants and opting for belly-button-baring styles instead, there's nothing wrong with still being in support of some extra fabric and sticking with the high-rise style. These Devon High Waist Wide Leg Jeans provide solid coverage and balance out the proportions with its cropped length.

When paired with the right shoes and accessories, the look is completely transformable, too — sneakers next to the casual threadbare hems of these jeans is giving coastal grandmother core, while a pair of swanky heels and a festive print will spruce up the look for those soon-to-be seasonal soirees.

Devon High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Devon High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, $66.97 (orig. $175); nordstrom.com

Denim jeans aren't exclusive to just the navy and blues of the world. We have big dreams of a gray jean world domination, and to start, we're scoping out these Ética Tyler Ripped Straight Leg Jeans. Loose on the legs, a hanging fit, and just under $110? A true standout.

Keep scrolling for more Ética jeans that are on sale at Nordstrom now. And maybe they'll become your new favorite pair too.

Tyler Ripped Straight Leg Jeans
nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Tyler Ripped Straight Leg Jeans, $109.20 (orig. $182); nordstrom.com

Rhea Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Rhea Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $84 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com

Finn Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Finn Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $94.60 (orig. $172); nordstrom.com

Scarlet High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans
nordstrom

Buy It! Ética Scarlet High Waist Slim Ankle Jeans, $103.20 (orig. $172); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Hoover Powerscrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine
Amazon Shoppers Admit That What This Hoover Carpet Cleaner Removes Is 'Kinda Gross' — and It's on Sale
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G10 Hybrid, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Dynamic Navigation
Deal Alert! This 'Powerful and 'Quiet' Robot Vacuum and Mop Is 60% Off at Amazon Right Now
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker Tout
Nurses Say These Best-Selling New Balance Sneakers Are 'Like a Miracle' During Long Shifts — and They're on Sale
Related Articles
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Put a Fake Leather Spin on the Flattering Pants Style Hollywood Loves
Nordstrom Skirts
9 Comfortable and Cozy Winter Skirts on Sale for Under $50 You Can Buy at Nordstrom Right Now
Hailey Bieber Vagabond Loafers
Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing This Classic, Preppy Shoe That Deserves a Spot in Your Footwear Rotation
Kendall Jenner Flare Leggings split tout
Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing Flared Leggings, and You Can Get a Pair for Under $50 Right Now
Mindy Kaling Pink Outfit - shop the look (ASANA/celeb tout)
'Pink Isn't a Color, It's a Lifestyle': Mindy Kaling Can't Get Enough of Barbiecore — and Neither Can We
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore a Pair of Cozy Sweater Pants While Christmas Tree Shopping
amazon fashion deals under 50 dollars cyber monday tout
Need a Winter Wardrobe Refresh? These Sweaters, Jackets, and Boots Are All on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Spanx Cyber Monday Deals
Last Call! Everything at Spanx Is Still on Sale for Cyber Monday — but Not for Long
Spanx Black Friday Deals
Spanx's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here, and It Includes Markdowns on So Many of Oprah's Favorite Things
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Hailey Bieber is seen on September 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Emily Ratajkowski seen out and about in Manhattan on May 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images); NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Bella Hadid seen on the streets of SoHo on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Black Friday Deals on the Comfy Shoe Brands Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, and More Celebs Wear Start at $25
Madewell Black Friday Deals Tout
Flattering Jeans, Cozy Outerwear, and a Meghan Markle-Approved Denim Jacket Are All on Sale at Madewell Today
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
The Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Is Brimming with Thousands of Deep Discounts — Here Are the 73 Best
Birkenstock
130+ Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals and the Staple Sneakers Meghan Markle Made Famous Are Majorly Marked Down
Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Clearance
Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Is Filled with Handbags, Shoes, and Clothes — Up to 87% Off
12-best-boyfriend-jeans-of-2022-tout
The 12 Best Boyfriend Jeans of 2022
jeans
The 20 Best Jeans of 2022 for Curvy Women