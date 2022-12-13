Found: The Exact Denim Gigi Hadid Calls Her 'Favorite Jeans' — Plus Similar Styles from the Brand on Sale

Gigi Hadid is known for her effortlessly cool street style, and she just shared exactly how she puts her looks together. And her go-to outfit builds upon two basics that, chances are, you already have in your closet.

In a recent Vogue 7 Days, 7 Looks video, the model declared that her "everyday Gigi look" often starts with a T-shirt and a pair of her "favorite jeans."

But we know what you're wondering: What's the exact style and brand of these jeans? No gatekeeping here, as Hadid shared that they're the Ética Altin Slouch Boyfriend Jeans, and according to the brand, in the hue Desert Breeze. To style the baggy jeans, Hadid went with a pink T-shirt, a polka-dot coat, green sneakers, and mismatched earrings.

The jeans have a $188 price tag, but for a limited time, select Ética styles are heavily discounted at Nordstrom, and some styles are up to 61 percent off.

Although truly any outfit can pop off with the relaxed boyfriend jeans, lean into the current trends and pair them with some platform Ugg boots (also worn by Hadid), and a cashmere sweater (maybe from her clothing brand Guest in Residence?) Or you can keep things eclectic and colorful with an abstract knit.

The flattering brand, with styles ranging from skinny jeans to wide-leg to Hadid's boyfriend jeans, has also been worn by other celebrities. Millie Bobby Brown was seen in the Elia Utility Shorts, while Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde have opted for the Tyler High Rise Vintage Straight Jeans in varying shades, according to the brand.

While some celebs like Hailey Bieber have been shelving their high-waisted pants and opting for belly-button-baring styles instead, there's nothing wrong with still being in support of some extra fabric and sticking with the high-rise style. These Devon High Waist Wide Leg Jeans provide solid coverage and balance out the proportions with its cropped length.

When paired with the right shoes and accessories, the look is completely transformable, too — sneakers next to the casual threadbare hems of these jeans is giving coastal grandmother core, while a pair of swanky heels and a festive print will spruce up the look for those soon-to-be seasonal soirees.

Denim jeans aren't exclusive to just the navy and blues of the world. We have big dreams of a gray jean world domination, and to start, we're scoping out these Ética Tyler Ripped Straight Leg Jeans. Loose on the legs, a hanging fit, and just under $110? A true standout.

Keep scrolling for more Ética jeans that are on sale at Nordstrom now. And maybe they'll become your new favorite pair too.

