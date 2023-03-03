Lifestyle Fashion Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone Are Bringing Back the Comfy Shoe Style You Probably Used to Wear to School Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid are wearing Mary Jane flats, too By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 3, 2023 05:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty; Bella Hadid/Instagram; Getty; Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com After soaring high in tall footwear for the past few months, it seems actresses, models, and more Hollywood stars are returning to ground level with a classy, comfy shoe style. Gigi Hadid was recently spotted in New York City repping a fully white 'fit, including a pair of white Mary Jane flats, which we've been seeing on celebrities everywhere. About a month prior, her younger sister, Bella, posted on Instagram, and in one photo, she sat on some suitcases in a comfy gray outfit and none other than a pair of Mary Jane flats, too. (Did someone say new travel shoes?) BACKGRID Other celebrities who have been seen in the strappy shoes? Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone. Lawrence has also been spotted kicking it in the flats and some pleated Bermuda shorts, while Stone wore black Mary Janes to sit courtside with her husband at a Knicks basketball game on January 31st. Shop Mary Jane Flats: Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats, $90.99–$129.99; amazon.com and samedelman.com Rekayla Mary Jane Flats Shoes Women Dressy Comfortable Round Toe Slip on Ballet Flat, $36.99; amazon.com Sam Edelman Jene Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat, $84.95 (orig. $140); samedelman.com and amazon.com Vicenza Bow Mary Jane Flats, $160; anthropologie.com Steve Madden Violette Flat, $56.72 (orig. $79.95); zappos.com and amazon.com Journee Collection Carrie Mary Jane Flat, $49.99 (orig. $70); dsw.com PEOPLE Tested's Favorite Affordable Work Flats Come in 34 Colors — and They're Just $22 at Amazon The strappy flats have been around for decades, and just like flare leggings, crop tops, and even peplum styles, they're starting to circle once again. The low height is comfortable and doesn't put any added stress on the feet or joints. Plus, the simple style pairs well with so many different pieces, like blazers, bermuda shorts, and even sweats. Similar styles, like ballet flats, (basically just Mary Janes minus the strap) have also been worn by Lawrence and Bella Hadid in recent months, too. So, basically, flats are not just a fleeting fad! The 6 Best Work Flats of 2023 Gigi Hadid's square-toed shoes are from the brand Aeyde and cost just under $300. For a really similar style, these Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats are your best bet. They, too, have a sharper silhouette, and they also come in a similar off-white color, that, like Gigi's, can be worn in winter when layered with a rip-proof pair of tights. Amazon has multiple color options in stock, and some additional colors are even discounted over at Sam Edelman. Amazon Buy It! Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats, $90.99–$129.99; amazon.com and samedelman.com An easy way to jazz up a pair of shoes is with a bow, like these Vicenza Bow Mary Jane Flats, which have one, too. And because it's replacing the hallmark Mary Jane buckle, they're an easy slip-on style. Stone wore black Mary Janes, but on those special occasions, a silver shoe (and with a sparkly top) might be the way to go. Anthropologie Buy It! Vicenza Bow Mary Jane Flats, $160; anthropologie.com Square shapes seem to be leading the shoe charge as of late, but a round-toe is another style you always want to have in your rotation, too. They add a delicate softness to an outfit, and we bet they're the kind of shoe we'd see on all the ladies in a Parisian café. Check out this black pair that comes in sizes 5 to 11, and is currently 47 percent off at Amazon. One shopper, who said they "absolutely hate buying shoes because I can never find a shoe that fits right," described this Amazon pair as "perfect in every way." Another shopper said the flats are "comfortable enough for work and pretty enough for a party," and added, "The round toes make these shoes stay comfortable on your feet all day at work." And to point you in yet another Mary Jane direction, there's also a pointed-toe version from Sam Edelman on sale now. Round, square, pointed, choose your fighter! Keep scrolling to shop more Mary Jane flats below. Amazon Buy It! Rekayla Mary Jane Flats Shoes Women Dressy Comfortable Round Toe Slip on Ballet Flat, $36.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Sam Edelman Buy It! Sam Edelman Jene Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat, $84.95 (orig. $140); samedelman.com and amazon.com Zappos Buy It! Steve Madden Violette Flat, $56.72 (orig. $79.95); zappos.com and amazon.com DSW Buy It! Journee Collection Carrie Mary Jane Flat, $49.99 (orig. $70); dsw.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 