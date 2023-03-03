Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone Are Bringing Back the Comfy Shoe Style You Probably Used to Wear to School

After soaring high in tall footwear for the past few months, it seems actresses, models, and more Hollywood stars are returning to ground level with a classy, comfy shoe style.

Gigi Hadid was recently spotted in New York City repping a fully white 'fit, including a pair of white Mary Jane flats, which we've been seeing on celebrities everywhere. About a month prior, her younger sister, Bella, posted on Instagram, and in one photo, she sat on some suitcases in a comfy gray outfit and none other than a pair of Mary Jane flats, too. (Did someone say new travel shoes?)

BACKGRID

Other celebrities who have been seen in the strappy shoes? Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone. Lawrence has also been spotted kicking it in the flats and some pleated Bermuda shorts, while Stone wore black Mary Janes to sit courtside with her husband at a Knicks basketball game on January 31st.

Shop Mary Jane Flats:

The strappy flats have been around for decades, and just like flare leggings, crop tops, and even peplum styles, they're starting to circle once again. The low height is comfortable and doesn't put any added stress on the feet or joints. Plus, the simple style pairs well with so many different pieces, like blazers, bermuda shorts, and even sweats.

Similar styles, like ballet flats, (basically just Mary Janes minus the strap) have also been worn by Lawrence and Bella Hadid in recent months, too. So, basically, flats are not just a fleeting fad!

Gigi Hadid's square-toed shoes are from the brand Aeyde and cost just under $300. For a really similar style, these Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats are your best bet. They, too, have a sharper silhouette, and they also come in a similar off-white color, that, like Gigi's, can be worn in winter when layered with a rip-proof pair of tights. Amazon has multiple color options in stock, and some additional colors are even discounted over at Sam Edelman.

Amazon

Buy It! Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats, $90.99–$129.99; amazon.com and samedelman.com

An easy way to jazz up a pair of shoes is with a bow, like these Vicenza Bow Mary Jane Flats, which have one, too. And because it's replacing the hallmark Mary Jane buckle, they're an easy slip-on style. Stone wore black Mary Janes, but on those special occasions, a silver shoe (and with a sparkly top) might be the way to go.

Anthropologie

Buy It! Vicenza Bow Mary Jane Flats, $160; anthropologie.com

Square shapes seem to be leading the shoe charge as of late, but a round-toe is another style you always want to have in your rotation, too. They add a delicate softness to an outfit, and we bet they're the kind of shoe we'd see on all the ladies in a Parisian café. Check out this black pair that comes in sizes 5 to 11, and is currently 47 percent off at Amazon.

One shopper, who said they "absolutely hate buying shoes because I can never find a shoe that fits right," described this Amazon pair as "perfect in every way." Another shopper said the flats are "comfortable enough for work and pretty enough for a party," and added, "The round toes make these shoes stay comfortable on your feet all day at work."

And to point you in yet another Mary Jane direction, there's also a pointed-toe version from Sam Edelman on sale now. Round, square, pointed, choose your fighter!

Keep scrolling to shop more Mary Jane flats below.

Amazon

Buy It! Rekayla Mary Jane Flats Shoes Women Dressy Comfortable Round Toe Slip on Ballet Flat, $36.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Sam Edelman

Buy It! Sam Edelman Jene Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat, $84.95 (orig. $140); samedelman.com and amazon.com

Zappos

Buy It! Steve Madden Violette Flat, $56.72 (orig. $79.95); zappos.com and amazon.com

DSW

Buy It! Journee Collection Carrie Mary Jane Flat, $49.99 (orig. $70); dsw.com

