Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone Are Bringing Back the Comfy Shoe Style You Probably Used to Wear to School

Jennifer Lawrence and Bella Hadid are wearing Mary Jane flats, too

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 05:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

gigi hadid, hailey bieber, emma stone
Photo: Getty; Bella Hadid/Instagram; Getty; Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

After soaring high in tall footwear for the past few months, it seems actresses, models, and more Hollywood stars are returning to ground level with a classy, comfy shoe style.

Gigi Hadid was recently spotted in New York City repping a fully white 'fit, including a pair of white Mary Jane flats, which we've been seeing on celebrities everywhere. About a month prior, her younger sister, Bella, posted on Instagram, and in one photo, she sat on some suitcases in a comfy gray outfit and none other than a pair of Mary Jane flats, too. (Did someone say new travel shoes?)

*EXCLUSIVE* Jennifer Lawrence wears a black power suit to a meeting in the 90210
BACKGRID

Other celebrities who have been seen in the strappy shoes? Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone. Lawrence has also been spotted kicking it in the flats and some pleated Bermuda shorts, while Stone wore black Mary Janes to sit courtside with her husband at a Knicks basketball game on January 31st.

Shop Mary Jane Flats:

The strappy flats have been around for decades, and just like flare leggings, crop tops, and even peplum styles, they're starting to circle once again. The low height is comfortable and doesn't put any added stress on the feet or joints. Plus, the simple style pairs well with so many different pieces, like blazers, bermuda shorts, and even sweats.

Similar styles, like ballet flats, (basically just Mary Janes minus the strap) have also been worn by Lawrence and Bella Hadid in recent months, too. So, basically, flats are not just a fleeting fad!

Gigi Hadid's square-toed shoes are from the brand Aeyde and cost just under $300. For a really similar style, these Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats are your best bet. They, too, have a sharper silhouette, and they also come in a similar off-white color, that, like Gigi's, can be worn in winter when layered with a rip-proof pair of tights. Amazon has multiple color options in stock, and some additional colors are even discounted over at Sam Edelman.

Mary Jane Shoe Trend
Amazon

Buy It! Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats, $90.99–$129.99; amazon.com and samedelman.com

An easy way to jazz up a pair of shoes is with a bow, like these Vicenza Bow Mary Jane Flats, which have one, too. And because it's replacing the hallmark Mary Jane buckle, they're an easy slip-on style. Stone wore black Mary Janes, but on those special occasions, a silver shoe (and with a sparkly top) might be the way to go.

Mary Jane Shoe Trend
Anthropologie

Buy It! Vicenza Bow Mary Jane Flats, $160; anthropologie.com

Square shapes seem to be leading the shoe charge as of late, but a round-toe is another style you always want to have in your rotation, too. They add a delicate softness to an outfit, and we bet they're the kind of shoe we'd see on all the ladies in a Parisian café. Check out this black pair that comes in sizes 5 to 11, and is currently 47 percent off at Amazon.

One shopper, who said they "absolutely hate buying shoes because I can never find a shoe that fits right," described this Amazon pair as "perfect in every way." Another shopper said the flats are "comfortable enough for work and pretty enough for a party," and added, "The round toes make these shoes stay comfortable on your feet all day at work."

And to point you in yet another Mary Jane direction, there's also a pointed-toe version from Sam Edelman on sale now. Round, square, pointed, choose your fighter!

Keep scrolling to shop more Mary Jane flats below.

Mary Jane Shoe Trend
Amazon

Buy It! Rekayla Mary Jane Flats Shoes Women Dressy Comfortable Round Toe Slip on Ballet Flat, $36.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Mary Jane Shoe Trend
Sam Edelman

Buy It! Sam Edelman Jene Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat, $84.95 (orig. $140); samedelman.com and amazon.com

Mary Jane Shoe Trend
Zappos

Buy It! Steve Madden Violette Flat, $56.72 (orig. $79.95); zappos.com and amazon.com

Mary Jane Shoe Trend
DSW

Buy It! Journee Collection Carrie Mary Jane Flat, $49.99 (orig. $70); dsw.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Tout
Shoppers with Plantar Fasciitis Say These Slip-On Shoes Are 'Extremely Comfortable,' and They're Up to 57% Off
Madison LeCroy Amazon Live Fashion & Beauty Must-Haves
12 Must-Have Fashion and Beauty Finds from Amazon, According to Madison LeCroy
Efan Hoodie Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Super Soft' Zip-Up Hoodie Is Their 'New Favorite' — and It's on Sale Right Now
Related Articles
Zappos Shoe Sale Tout
The 10 Best Shoe Deals for Between-Season Dressing from Zappos' Huge Sale — Starting at $36
18 Best Running Shoes to Get You To Your Finish Line tout
The 19 Best Running Shoes to Get You to the Finish Line — Whatever Yours Might Be
Charles & Keith Brand Overview
This Under-the-Radar Accessories Brand is Behind Some Major Celebrity Looks, from J.Lo to Gigi Hadid
Three of the best work shoes for women on a white background with colorful border
The 13 Best Work Shoes for Women of 2023, Starting at $14
Several of the top combat boots
March Through Winter with the 15 Best Combat Boots for Women of 2023
work flats
The 6 Best Work Flats of 2023
The Best Chelsea Boots
The Best Chelsea Boots of 2023, According to Fashion Experts and Celebrity Stylists
Amazon sandals
10 Comfortable Sandals Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About — and They're All Under $30
Nude Amazon Summer 2021 fashion
Amazon's Summer Style Guide Is Here, and It's Full of Trendy Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories Starting at $8
Best Red Dresses
These 31 Red Dresses Will Make Your Heart Swoon
Best Fall Boots of 2022
The 17 Best Fall Boots of 2023 That Are Worth Investing in This Season
Amazon Fashion Shoe Dress Bag
Amazon Just Dropped a New Spring Fashion Storefront, and We Found the Best Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories
Amazon Fashion Clothes 2021
Amazon Just Curated 4 Fashion Storefronts for Summer — and We Found the Best Pieces in Each
Amazon 90s Trend
These Fashion Finds Went Viral on TikTok, and They're All Under $40 on Amazon
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
Ugg slippers tout
These Are the 9 Best Ugg Slippers of 2023