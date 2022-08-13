Gigi Hadid Can't Stop Wearing the Classic Sneaker Brand Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff Are Fans of Too

The season of baggy jeans, lightweight cardigans, and casual sneakers is upon us, and Gigi Hadid is showing us exactly how to transition from summer to fall fashion with retro-style sneakers from a brand celebrities like Mila Kunis, Hilary Duff, and Jessica Alba all wear too.

Late last week, the model was seen strolling through New York City in an ab-barring Princess Polly black knit, which she paired with the Converse Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas. The popular shoes look similar to classic low-top editions, except they include the brand's original 1970s glossy heel patch and a vintage look that's right on trend with the Y2K style movement that's been everywhere.

To optimize comfort, the Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas sneakers have a cushiony Ortholite inner sole that provides extra arch support and stability. Full 35-millimeter taping adds extra support to the heel cap, while a wide tongue gives your feet some breathing room.

Hadid has also been spotted in Chuck Taylors on repeat this year, both in the low-top and high-top versions. Earlier this year, she wore a designer version of the classic style along with a puffy blue jacket, and then a few days later, she stepped out in the sunshine yellow Chuck high-tops.

While the low-tops show off your ankles, the high-top version of the popular shoe provides more stability and support up top. One Nordstrom reviewer said that they "fit very well" and "are very comfortable." The shoes also come in a number of fun colors for fall, from classic black and white to red, blue, and tan.

Both styles are a hit among other celebrities too, including the classic white Chuck Taylors Mila Kunis recently wore while she played ping pong with Ashton Kutcher. Sydney Sweeney paired a chunky platform pair with relaxed jeans back in April, while Lucy Hale walked her dog in a similar shoe earlier this past spring.

No matter the season, it's clear that Converse sneakers are a shoe your closet needs on standby. With fall around the corner, now is the perfect time to stock up on these popular shoes that will help you transition from summer to fall in style.

