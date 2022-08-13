People.com Lifestyle Fashion Gigi Hadid Can't Stop Wearing the Classic Sneaker Brand Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff Are Fans of Too She wore them twice in a row last week By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 13, 2022 12:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com; Gotham/GC Images The season of baggy jeans, lightweight cardigans, and casual sneakers is upon us, and Gigi Hadid is showing us exactly how to transition from summer to fall fashion with retro-style sneakers from a brand celebrities like Mila Kunis, Hilary Duff, and Jessica Alba all wear too. Late last week, the model was seen strolling through New York City in an ab-barring Princess Polly black knit, which she paired with the Converse Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas. The popular shoes look similar to classic low-top editions, except they include the brand's original 1970s glossy heel patch and a vintage look that's right on trend with the Y2K style movement that's been everywhere. To optimize comfort, the Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas sneakers have a cushiony Ortholite inner sole that provides extra arch support and stability. Full 35-millimeter taping adds extra support to the heel cap, while a wide tongue gives your feet some breathing room. Converse Buy It! Converse Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas in Black, $80; converse.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Hadid has also been spotted in Chuck Taylors on repeat this year, both in the low-top and high-top versions. Earlier this year, she wore a designer version of the classic style along with a puffy blue jacket, and then a few days later, she stepped out in the sunshine yellow Chuck high-tops. While the low-tops show off your ankles, the high-top version of the popular shoe provides more stability and support up top. One Nordstrom reviewer said that they "fit very well" and "are very comfortable." The shoes also come in a number of fun colors for fall, from classic black and white to red, blue, and tan. Both styles are a hit among other celebrities too, including the classic white Chuck Taylors Mila Kunis recently wore while she played ping pong with Ashton Kutcher. Sydney Sweeney paired a chunky platform pair with relaxed jeans back in April, while Lucy Hale walked her dog in a similar shoe earlier this past spring. No matter the season, it's clear that Converse sneakers are a shoe your closet needs on standby. With fall around the corner, now is the perfect time to stock up on these popular shoes that will help you transition from summer to fall in style. Nordstrom Buy It! ConverseChuck Taylor All Star 70 High Top Sneaker in Yellow, $85-90; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 High Top Sneaker in Parchment, $85-90; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Sneaker in White, $70; nordstrom.com Zappos Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox, $54.95 (orig. $60); zappos.com Amazon Buy It! Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Sneakers in Black, $95 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Hi Sneakers, $144.75; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.