Gigi Hadid Mastered the Art of Denim on Denim in a Funky '70s-Inspired Jacket
What's old is new again.
At least in the case of Gigi Hadid's recent off-duty look that took inspiration straight from the '70s. The model recently wore an oversized patchwork denim jacket featuring a striking diagonal design in various shades of light and dark denim washes — a popular trend from the Woodstock era — and paired it with a classic white tee, straight leg jeans, and a pair of black Converse platform sneakers for a modern touch.
It goes without saying that wearing denim on denim isn't exactly the easiest look to pull off, but leave it to the 27-year-old to show us the way. Her mastery of the patchwork trend inspired us to follow suit because her edgy (yet adorable) off-duty outfit just revived an old familiar staple in the best way possible.
With that in mind, we rounded up several funky patchwork pieces that nail Hadid's look, starting at just $26.
For a fun twist to your everyday denim jacket, try this BlankNYC style, which is currently on sale at Nordstrom; or this oversized shirt jacket from Boohoo, which is just $26. This cropped patchwork sweatshirt from Abercrombie is a cozy layering piece that pairs perfectly with jeans, shorts, or leggings; while this eye-catching mini skirt is a statement piece all on its own.
You could also slip into a straight-leg pair of patchwork denim jeans from Pacsun or Boohoo for a fresh update to your denim collection, or take a page from Hadid's fashion playbook and pair your patchwork with a solid top for the perfect mix.
Shop these patchwork pieces below and let the good times roll.
Buy It! BlankNYC Patchwork Denim Trucker Jacket, $88.49 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Boohoo Patchwork Denim Shirt Jacket, $26 (orig. $65); us.boohoo.com
Buy It! Abercrombie Patchwork Crew Sweatshirt, $55; abercrombie.com
Buy It! Elevenparis Patchwork Denim Mini Skirt, $110; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Pacsun Eco Patchwork Boyfriend Jeans, $47.96 (orig. $59.95); pacsun.com
Buy It! Boohoo Patchwork Denim Straight Leg Jeans, $40 (orig. $60); us.boohoo.com
