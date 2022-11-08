I've Worn This Supportive Sticky Bra That Doesn't Let Me Down at Least 30 Times — and Now It's on Sale

Holiday party season is just around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to start thinking about all of those fancy festive outfits and the (very) necessary undergarments they require.

If you're anything like me, you likely have a drawer filled with a random smattering of special occasion styling hacks like pasties, strapless bras, and boob tape to keep the girls up — only to find that most of these fussy solutions let you down every time you want to look your best.

I could go on about the complicated science of comfortably securing your assets whilst looking alluring, but instead, I'll share the one essential I've found that's irrefutably better than the rest: the Gatherall Adhesive Bra, which is on sale for 20 percent off with code GATHERNOW now through November 28.

For starters, I'm a solid D-cup, so it's safe to say that I'm a tough critic when it comes to signing off on a sticky bra that promises ample support and all-day comfort. I love experimenting with different necklines, open backs, and bare silhouettes, but because I'm blessed up top, I know all too well how difficult it is to pull off a lot of looks without the right amount of coverage and support.

Gatherall

Standard strapless bras only work with a handful of silhouettes and are prone to be problematic (and uncomfortable) for hours on end, while pasties provide zero support and lift. Of course, I've also tried my hand at the agonizing art of boob tape application (and even regrettably used actual duct tape once) — and let's just say the wince-worthy pain of peeling off the skin around this tender area was enough to convince me to toss that tape right out.

All of those wardrobe conundrums went away the second I stumbled upon Gatherall.

Gatherall

Gatherall

The brand, which just launched in 2021, offers flexible sticky bras in sizes A to DD in four neutral shades like latte and mocha to flatter most skin tones. The minimalistic packaging and inclusive branding piqued my interest right away, and I'm pleased to report that I've now worn mine no less than 30 times and can't get over how brilliantly effective it is — no matter your cup size. The brand also offers easy-to-wear nipple covers and paper soap to keep your sticky essentials in pristine condition after each use.

Gatherall

Buy It! Gatherall Adhesive Bra, $54.40 with code GATHERNOW (orig. $68); wegatherall.com

As for the adhesive bra, this little miracle worker is strapless, backless, and reusable and made of sturdy yet bendable medical-grade adhesive silicone, which effortlessly molds to your natural shape with zero discomfort or awkward padding. Whenever I wear mine, I truly forget that it's on, and love that it doesn't budge — even if a dance party ensues later in the evening. It's also waterproof and wireless, so you can easily pop the bra on underneath swimsuits or sports bras for added support when you're on the move. I tend to reserve mine for fancy looks though, like strappy slip dresses, corseted numbers, or on-trend tops featuring square or halter necklines, to name a few.

On a recent vacation to Grand Cayman, I had so much faith in my Gatherall bra that I streamlined my suitcase and packed just the one for several days in the tropical setting, and am pleased to report that I never once needed anything else. When a friend asked me what I was wearing underneath it all, I was delighted to find the full range of Gatherall goods on display at the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa gift shop — further proof that this newbie brand is quickly spreading like wildfire.

Shop below and stock up on Gatherall adhesive bras in multiple colors at 20 percent off while you can.

Gatherall

Buy It! Gatherall Adhesive Bra, $54.40 with code GATHERNOW (orig. $68); wegatherall.com

Gatherall

Buy It! Gatherall Adhesive Bra, $54.40 with code GATHERNOW (orig. $68); wegatherall.com

Gatherall

Buy It! Gatherall Nipple Covers, $22.40 with code GATHERNOW (orig. $28); wegatherall.com

Jennifer Chan is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.