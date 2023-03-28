These 'Extremely Comfortable' Fruit of the Loom Sports Bras Are on Sale for Just $4 Apiece

Putting on a sports bra doesn't have to be dreadful.

So if you're looking for a bra that's stylish, supportive, and comfortable, there are plenty of options that will check off all these boxes, like these Fruit of the Loom Sports Bras that thousands of Amazon shoppers say provide comfort "all day long."

Breathable and stretchy, the sports bras are made of cotton and spandex, and its easy pullover design means you won't have to deal with annoying clasps. Plus, the bras are designed to provide a cleaner silhouette while still being supportive. Although pricing depends on the size and color you opt for, you can snag a three-pack for as little as $11.

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Built Up Tank Style Sports Bra, $10.98 (orig. $15); amazon.com

The sports bra is available in sizes 34 to 50 and can be ordered in various color combinations. They are machine washable, which makes cleaning a breeze. For the greatest level of support, slip into these sports bras for medium-impact activities like yoga and strength training.

More than 66,000 customers have given the sports bra a five-star rating. Shoppers are impressed by how supportive it is without sacrificing comfort, with many noting that the sports bras are super "easy to get on and off."

"They hold you in and provide comfort all day long," wrote one five-star reviewer, adding, "These are much better than the flimsy spaghetti-strapped sports bras that roll up and down in places that you want covered, like your under arms and under the bust."

Another enthused shopper stated, "Where have these been all my life? These are the perfect sleeping bras for the extremely well-endowed ladies," while a third shopper, who's been wearing these sports bras for years, declared: "They are extremely comfortable and hold up to repeated washing."

For a bra you'll actually look forward to throwing on, head to Amazon and grab a set of the Fruit of the Loom Built Up Tank Style Sports Bra while it's still on sale in select colors.

