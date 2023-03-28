These 'Extremely Comfortable' Fruit of the Loom Sports Bras Are on Sale for Just $4 Apiece

“Where have these been all my life?”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 06:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Fruit of the Loom Sports Bra Value Pack Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Putting on a sports bra doesn't have to be dreadful.

So if you're looking for a bra that's stylish, supportive, and comfortable, there are plenty of options that will check off all these boxes, like these Fruit of the Loom Sports Bras that thousands of Amazon shoppers say provide comfort "all day long."

Breathable and stretchy, the sports bras are made of cotton and spandex, and its easy pullover design means you won't have to deal with annoying clasps. Plus, the bras are designed to provide a cleaner silhouette while still being supportive. Although pricing depends on the size and color you opt for, you can snag a three-pack for as little as $11.

Fruit of the Loom Sports Bra Value Pack
Amazon

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Built Up Tank Style Sports Bra, $10.98 (orig. $15); amazon.com

The sports bra is available in sizes 34 to 50 and can be ordered in various color combinations. They are machine washable, which makes cleaning a breeze. For the greatest level of support, slip into these sports bras for medium-impact activities like yoga and strength training.

More than 66,000 customers have given the sports bra a five-star rating. Shoppers are impressed by how supportive it is without sacrificing comfort, with many noting that the sports bras are super "easy to get on and off."

"They hold you in and provide comfort all day long," wrote one five-star reviewer, adding, "These are much better than the flimsy spaghetti-strapped sports bras that roll up and down in places that you want covered, like your under arms and under the bust."

Another enthused shopper stated, "Where have these been all my life? These are the perfect sleeping bras for the extremely well-endowed ladies," while a third shopper, who's been wearing these sports bras for years, declared: "They are extremely comfortable and hold up to repeated washing."

For a bra you'll actually look forward to throwing on, head to Amazon and grab a set of the Fruit of the Loom Built Up Tank Style Sports Bra while it's still on sale in select colors.

Fruit of the Loom Sports Bra Value Pack
Amazon

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Built Up Tank Style Sports Bra, $11.84–$14.82(orig. $15); amazon.com

Fruit of the Loom Sports Bra Value Pack
Amazon

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Built Up Tank Style Sports Bra, $13.94 (orig. $15); amazon.com

Fruit of the Loom Sports Bra
Amazon

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Built Up Tank Style Sports Bra, $13.94–$14.94 (orig. $15); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric High Pressure Washer Tout
Amazon's Best-Selling Pressure Washer Blasts 'Years of Buildup' Off Decks, Driveways, and Walls, and It's on Sale
Cariuma Oca Low Bandana Tout
Cariuma Dropped Its Fan-Favorite Sneakers in 4 Eye-Catching Spring Prints — but They're Already Low in Stock 
Chloe Veitch Interview Tout
Chloe Veitch Used This Affordable Hairspray to Keep Her Hair (and Makeup!) Locked in Place on 'Perfect Match'
Related Articles
Cariuma Oca Low Bandana Tout
Cariuma Dropped Its Fan-Favorite Sneakers in 4 Eye-Catching Spring Prints — but They're Already Low in Stock 
celebs wearing birkenstocks
The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are as Little as $80 for a Limited Time
Dearfoams Women's Melanie Colorblocked Flip Flop Slipper Tout
A Pair of 'Oh-So-Comfy' Flip-Flop House Slippers for Indoor and Outdoor Use Is 50% Off
Jennifer Aniston Duster Coat TOUT
Jennifer Aniston Keeps Wearing These Long, Sleek Jackets We Now Want for Ourselves
MEROKEETY Women 2023 Summer V Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Blouse Swiss Dot Flowy Shirt Tunic Top
Amazon's New Ruffle Sleeve Blouse Is Already a Best-Seller — and It Comes in 21 Colors
Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet roundup TOUT
Alo Yoga, Ugg, Sam Edelman, and More Top Brands Are Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Right Now — Up to 73% Off
STQ Slip On Breathe Mesh Walking Shoes Tout
These Nurse-Approved Sneakers 'Are More Comfortable' Than Slippers — and They're on Sale
Longchamp Gilt Sale
Longchamp Bags Like Kate Middleton's Are Under $100 at This Under-the-Radar Sale — but Not for Long
Jennifer Hudson Purple Blouse
Jennifer Hudson's Spring-Ready Lilac Blouse Looks Just Like This Satin Button-Down — and It's Only $26
madewell maternity wear sale TOUT
12 Must-Have Maternity Styles from Madewell's Huge Spring Sale, According to a Pregnant Writer 
Tempt Me Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tout
My Favorite 'Mom Swimsuit' Garners Compliments from Perfect Strangers, and It's Under $35 on Amazon
Hanes Originals Amazon Launch
The New Hanes Originals Collection Just Launched at Amazon — and Everything Is Under $30
renee zellweger
Celebs Like Renée Zellweger and Jennifer Garner Are Declaring Plaid a Spring Print with This Subtle Tweak
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse Tout
This 'Flattering' Short-Sleeve Blouse Is on Sale for as Little as $15 at Amazon
ANRABESS Women's Sleeveless Jumpsuit Tout
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This 'Super Comfy, Soft, and Flowy' Jumpsuit to Their Carts, and It's on Sale
Selena Gomez Doc Martins
Selena Gomez Sipped Soda on Set in a Wedding Dress and the Comfy-Cool Boots Celebrities Have Worn for Years