Shoppers Say These Sports Bras Are the 'Most Comfortable Bras Ever' — and They're on Sale
It may have been a while since you've completed a puzzle or made Dalgona coffee. But one pandemic trend that's here to stay? Wearing comfortable clothing. If your undergarment drawer could use a cozy refresh, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this set of sports bras that's on major markdown right now.
Ideal for low-impact activities and lounging around the house, the Fruit of the Loom racerback sports bra features a shirred front and adjustable straps. With no underwire, padding, closures, or tags, the bra is so comfortable you might forget you're wearing it.
The bra comes in 12 multi-color sets of three and six, and runs from sizes 32 to 48. If you're not sure what size to opt for, you can reference the size chart that's linked in the product description. Pricing depends on the pack size and color, but the 3-pack is currently on sale in every color that's in stock. And right now, you can snag a set for as low as $7, which comes out to a little over $2 apiece.
Amazon shoppers can't stop buying the set of comfortable bras. It's currently the best-selling everyday bra at the retailer, and it's even earned a top spot on the general clothing, shoes, and jewelry best-seller chart. It has more than 5,400 five-star ratings from customers who rave that its fabric is soft and has "a good amount of stretch."
Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Racerback Sports Bra, Pack of 3, $6.88–$12.94 (orig. $14); amazon.com
Even shoppers with big busts have praised the bras, with one saying, "these are absolutely the most comfortable bras ever, without completely destroying your cleavage." The shopper adds that its adjustable straps allow them to get "the perfect length" for the racerback, so it doesn't dig into their body.
There's no end date listed for the sale, so head to Amazon and pick up a pack of Fruit of the Loom racerback sports bras for up to 49 percent off.
- Shoppers Say These Sports Bras Are the 'Most Comfortable Bras Ever' — and They're on Sale
- Amazon's Sale Section Is Packed with 10,000 Deals — Including Valentine's Day Gifts
- This Popular Cordless Bissell Vacuum Sucks Up Pet Hair, Dirt and Dust 'in a Snap' — and It's Less Than $130
- Amazon Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by How Much Dirt This Vacuum Picks Up — and It's on Sale