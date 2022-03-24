More Than 43,000 Amazon Shoppers Have Given These 'Beyond Comfortable' Sports Bras a Perfect Rating
If comfort is a priority when it comes to building a wardrobe of staple pieces, a good place to start with is what you're wearing underneath your clothes. Luckily, tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers have found a super comfortable sports bra that they swear by for everyday wear — and it's on sale right now.
Whether you're running errands, working out, or lounging around, this Fruit of the Loom spaghetti strap sports bra provides full coverage support, without uncomfortable underwire. Breathable and stretchy, it's made mostly of two-ply cotton and some spandex, and its pullover design means you won't have to deal with annoying clasps. Even better, it doesn't have any scratchy tags.
The sports bra, which runs from sizes 32 to 44, is available in sets of three that each come with one set of padding. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, including neutrals and brights. There are also various prints like polka dots, stripes, and camo. And some sets feature the same pullover style, but with double straps, front ruching, and a racerback design.
While pricing depends on the size and color you opt for, many are currently marked down for up to 45 percent off. A deal that should definitely be on your radar is this set that's on sale for as little as $7.
Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Sports Bra, Set of 3, $6.87–$10.94 (orig. $12.50); amazon.com
A wildly popular product on Amazon, the sports bra has more than 43,000 five-star ratings. It's also earned a spot on the women's bras best-seller list, which is updated hourly based on sales. Customers can't stop buying the "beyond comfortable" bra thanks to its "supremely soft cotton" material that "doesn't cause irritation." Some say it's "the most comfortable thing" they've ever worn, claiming they even forget that they're wearing a bra when they have it on.
Others praise the bra's coverage, which provides "the perfect amount of support" with "gentle compression" for daily wear.
For a bra you'll actually look forward to throwing on, head to Amazon to snag a set of the Fruit of the Loom pullover sports bra while it's still on sale in select colors.
