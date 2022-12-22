Shoppers Who Own This Cozy Sweatshirt in 7 Colors Are Begging for Even More Options

Is there anything more comforting than cuddling up on the couch in your favorite sweatshirt? Okay, maybe a hug from your mom, but unfortunately, she's not always waiting for you in your closet. Your holy grail sweatshirt, on the other hand, is — and we found a serious contender for the title.

The Free People Camden Sweatshirt has won over hundreds of shoppers, and for good reason: With an oversized fit, scoop neck, and side slits, this pullover toes the line between cozy and stylish effortlessly. Exposed seams create a lived-in look and balloon sleeves add a trendy touch.

Free People

Buy It! Free People Camden Sweatshirt in Dolphin, $78; freepeople.com

Free People has a handful of cozy-meets-cool sweatshirts and hoodies, but the Camden style sticks out among customers. The soft sweatshirt is available in seven colors (white, off-white, lavender, coral, taupe, tan, and gray) and many buyers love it so much, they've bought it in every single option — and they're still begging for the brand to make it in more hues. "I need more colors," one shopper wrote.

Comfy, cute, and classic, this oversized sweatshirt is a can't-go-wrong choice. One reviewer who owns multiple shades even swore they "would wear it every day" if they could, and another wrote that they have worn it daily since they got it. "Everyone needs at least one in their wardrobe," yet another insisted.

The crewneck sweatshirt pairs perfectly with leggings or sweatpants for lounging around the house, but customers appreciate how it can be dressed up with jeans, too, since it's more stylish than your typical hoodie. Many reviewers also claimed that they receive plenty of compliments when they wear it out and about.

Free People

Buy It! Free People Camden Sweatshirt in Lavender, $78; freepeople.com

One shopper deemed this pick the "perfect postpartum sweatshirt" for women who are breastfeeding or pumping. They love the privacy this pullover provides compared to a cover and revealed that their baby "loved it so much he fell asleep in it!"

The rave reviews speak for themselves, but you also can't deny how this oversized sweatshirt screams "closet essential" upon first look. Shop the Free People Camden Sweatshirt that you'll wear on repeat this winter in more colors below.

Free People

Buy It! Free People Camden Sweatshirt in Frenchnilla, $78; freepeople.com

Free People

Buy It! Free People Camden Sweatshirt in Scarlet Sun, $78; freepeople.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.