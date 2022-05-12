Spring and Summer Dresses from This Under-the-Radar Line Keep Selling Out — and These Breezy Styles Might Too
Dressing well doesn't always have to mean spending a ton, as evidenced by Walmart's in-house fashion brand, Free Assembly. The practical and affordable line offers a bevy of high-end looks, like tailored belted rompers and work-to-happy-hour blazers, and everything costs $34 or under. Prices start at just $7 for a cool and casual tee, but the biggest draw to this line might be its selection of cute and versatile dresses.
A lot of Free Assembly's dresses have proven popular, selling out either completely or in a majority of sizes. Luckily, the brand recently dropped some new looks that are perfect for spring and summer, and you can shop many of them in a range of colors so you have the just-right dress on hand for both seasons. Some are even available in solids and stripes, like the Mini T-Shirt Dress, giving you multiple options to wear for anything from summer barbeques and Sunday brunches to last-minute weekend trips.
To make online shopping as easy as possible, Walmart gives you the option to choose a model who might look more like you when you're looking at many of these styles. If you click over to the V-Neck Dress with Tie Strap, for example, you'll see a blue button in the upper left-hand corner that says "Choose my model." From there, you can put in any height and size combination you want to get a better sense of how the dress, available in both white and seafoam green, will actually look on you.
If you want to get in on the Jennifer Garner-approved look of pairing breezy dresses with white sneakers, Free Assembly is also your place to look. The brand's Sleeveless Faux Wrap Dress could be dressed up with a pair of summer wedges and some layered gold jewelry like Kerry Washington or paired with flat shoes for a more casual, Jen Garner-like vibe.
Shop more dress finds from the Walmart fashion line below, and you'll be stocked up and ready for any event this warm-weather season throws at you.
