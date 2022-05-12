Spring and Summer Dresses from This Under-the-Radar Line Keep Selling Out — and These Breezy Styles Might Too

To make online shopping as easy as possible, Walmart gives you the option to choose a model who might look more like you when you're looking at many of these styles. If you click over to the V-Neck Dress with Tie Strap, for example, you'll see a blue button in the upper left-hand corner that says "Choose my model." From there, you can put in any height and size combination you want to get a better sense of how the dress, available in both white and seafoam green, will actually look on you.