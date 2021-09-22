Shoppers Are Calling These Trendy $27 Straight Leg Jeans the 'Best-Kept Secret in Fashion'
In case you missed it, straight leg jeans may just be the go-to denim look for fall. Don't believe us? The '90s trend, which regained adoration of the masses over the past year, is everywhere right now. From flooding our TikTok feeds (where the hashtag #straightlegjeans has over 23 million views) to being a part of celebrity streetwear looks, straight leg options have many people ditching their skinny denim styles while prepping for the change of season.
Whether you're already a fan of the trend or you want to give it a try without splurging on a pricey brand, Walmart's exclusive Free Assembly line is worth checking out. The fall collection is chock-full of adorable fashion finds, including a pair of affordable straight leg jeans shoppers have called the "best-kept secret in fashion."
Free Assembly's Women's Original 90s Straight Leg Jeans have all the qualities you'd want in a good pair of denim. They come in a flattering black wash and mid-rise cut that'll pair well with everything from halter tops to chunky sweaters, and they have a structured fit with just enough stretch to keep you comfortable. With two front and two back pockets to house your belongings, these reasonably-priced bottoms rival high-end brands at a fraction of the cost (just $27!), according to reviewers.
Buy It! Free Assembly Women's Original 90s Straight Leg Jeans, $27, walmart.com
"I am a jean hoarder, but not a jean snob," one person wrote. "I will buy any jeans, regardless of brand, as long as they fit well, have a good wash, and, ideally, make my butt look good… Honestly, I think [these jeans] are comparable to my best fitting high-waisted straight leg jeans, which are: Agolde and Levi's Wedgie and 501s. So, for those who know, that's how good these jeans are!"
"I expected thin and stretchy cheap jeans," another reviewer said. "That's not what I got. Oh no! These are super thick with minimal stretch (in a good way) like a true vintage jean… All in all, these have the quality and design of a much more expensive pair of jeans. I am recommending these to all my girlfriends and will buy another pair. Super impressed with the brand."
The Free Assembly line also offers the straight leg style in light blue, medium indigo, and dark indigo washes for those who prefer a more classic blue jean look — all of which have the same relaxed-fit legs, mid-rise waist, and $27 price tag. If you're having trouble picking just one wash to add to your wardrobe this year (us, too), worry not. One customer was so satisfied with the fit that they decided to grab them all, which is do-able with a price this low.
"I bought all four colors and the total cost is the same price as one pair of Levi jeans," a third shopper wrote. "These are so worth it!"
If you've been debating the switch to straight leg denim, now's the time to grab these budget-friendly jeans from Walmart and start curating trendy outfits of your own just in time for fall.
