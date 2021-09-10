This Wardrobe Staple Jacket Makes Fall Layering a Breeze — and It's Under $40
Fall — aka the time between tank tops and marshmallowy puffer coats — can be top-notch for style, but layering isn't always easy. Transitioning between seasons requires a few key items; one of which should be a good jacket. But rather than risking a buy and finding that it's too hot, too cold, or too pricey, Walmart has a piece you can rely on that goes with absolutely everything, and has just the right level of warmth.
Walmart has dropped a wide range of exciting fall finds, but Free Assembly's Quilted Liner Jacket ticks all the boxes for an in-between-seasons coat. The nylon jacket is adorned with a quilted pattern and an array of buttons, which gives a little pizzazz to its minimal boxy cut. Its simplicity is what makes it so versatile, too. Any time you're in need of an extra bit of warmth that you can rock with skinny jeans and boots, wear over a body-hugging sweater dress, or match with a fun set of overalls, this top layer can handle it with style.
Buy It! Free Assembly Women's Quilted Liner Jacket, $36; walmart.com
One of the difficulties with fall dressing is the unpredictable weather changes. But with a lightweight option like this, it's easy to stay comfortable. Reviewers noted that while it's perfect on its own for brisk autumnal days or apple picking trips, it's super easy to layer underneath thicker coats if the weather is on the chillier side — hence the word liner in its name.
The colors it comes in make it a real winner, too. For those who are truly fall fanatics, the coat comes in pumpkin orange. You can also swoop it up in sleek navy, creamy white, and green-toned gray. And because everyone loves good pockets, it's worth pointing out the two extra-large ones on the front of this stylish piece. Perfect for keeping essentials close, it's also a neat way to protect your phone and other valuables from the elements when worn under a thicker coat.
Rain or shine, don't let the forecast dictate your style this season. This particular jacket can be dressed up or down and is a must for your fall wardrobe. Shop it now for $36 at Walmart.
