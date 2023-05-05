Lifestyle Fashion These 'Super Comfortable' Knit Flats That Come in 37 Colors Are on Sale at Amazon “I wear them for 10+ hours a day and my feet never hurt” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 5, 2023 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Whether you're headed to the office or a weekend brunch date, you can't go wrong with ballet flats to elevate your outfit (See: Kate Middleton's recent footwear choice). If you're looking for a pair that doesn't sacrifice comfort for style, let us put these popular flats on your radar. Currently on sale at Amazon, the Franky Mully Ballet Flats are one of the best-selling flats on the entire site — and for good reason. The lightweight flats feature a round toe and a cute knit upper. They also have a lightly padded footbed to provide comfortable support while you walk. And with a flexible rubber outsole, they can bend up to 90 degrees. The best part? They come in 37 colors, including lilac, black, and red. Amazon Buy It! Franky Mully Ballet Flats, $36.79 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Kate Middleton Owns These Cargo Pants in Two Colors — and Similar Styles Start at $37 A timeless closet staple, the flats can be worn for all kinds of occasions. For a polished look, wear them with a dress shirt, a blazer, and slacks. And when the weather gets warmer, pair them with your favorite dress for an easy outfit that looks put together. You can also wear them with jeans and a T-shirt for more casual activities. The flats are available in sizes ranging from 6 up to 12. If you're not sure what size to opt for, you can reference the size chart in the product images. Pricing depends on the color and size you opt for, and most styles are on sale for as little as $37 right now. More than 4,300 customers have given the flats a five-star rating. In reviews, shoppers have called the shoes "super comfortable" as well as "soft and stretchy." One reviewer shared, "I wear them for 10+ hours a day and my feet never hurt," and added: "I get compliments on them all the time!" Another shopper wrote, "They are truly stunning. The same outfit I wear [with] a pair of tennis shoes suddenly looks smart and professional… with these ballet shoes." Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Franky Mully Ballet Flats while they're still on sale! Amazon Buy It! Franky Mully Ballet Flats, $36.79 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Franky Mully Ballet Flats, $36.79 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Franky Mully Ballet Flats, $36.79 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here's What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Concert Gisele Bündchen's Met Gala Hair Had a Mirror-Like Shine Thanks to This Brazilian-Inspired Brand's $34 Hair Oil This 'Quiet and Powerful' Tower Fan Helps Shoppers Stay Cool While They Sleep, and It's on Sale for Under $50