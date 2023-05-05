These 'Super Comfortable' Knit Flats That Come in 37 Colors Are on Sale at Amazon

Whether you're headed to the office or a weekend brunch date, you can't go wrong with ballet flats to elevate your outfit (See: Kate Middleton's recent footwear choice). If you're looking for a pair that doesn't sacrifice comfort for style, let us put these popular flats on your radar.

Currently on sale at Amazon, the Franky Mully Ballet Flats are one of the best-selling flats on the entire site — and for good reason. The lightweight flats feature a round toe and a cute knit upper. They also have a lightly padded footbed to provide comfortable support while you walk. And with a flexible rubber outsole, they can bend up to 90 degrees. The best part? They come in 37 colors, including lilac, black, and red.

Buy It! Franky Mully Ballet Flats, $36.79 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

A timeless closet staple, the flats can be worn for all kinds of occasions. For a polished look, wear them with a dress shirt, a blazer, and slacks. And when the weather gets warmer, pair them with your favorite dress for an easy outfit that looks put together. You can also wear them with jeans and a T-shirt for more casual activities.

The flats are available in sizes ranging from 6 up to 12. If you're not sure what size to opt for, you can reference the size chart in the product images. Pricing depends on the color and size you opt for, and most styles are on sale for as little as $37 right now.

More than 4,300 customers have given the flats a five-star rating. In reviews, shoppers have called the shoes "super comfortable" as well as "soft and stretchy." One reviewer shared, "I wear them for 10+ hours a day and my feet never hurt," and added: "I get compliments on them all the time!"

Another shopper wrote, "They are truly stunning. The same outfit I wear [with] a pair of tennis shoes suddenly looks smart and professional… with these ballet shoes."

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Franky Mully Ballet Flats while they're still on sale!

