These Celeb-Loved Jeans Rarely Go on Sale — but They Are Right Now
Celebrity fashion favorites arise every so often, but rarely do they stick around for long. The few that do are more than worthy of your attention. And one Hollywood-approved brand that's here to stay is Frame, the luxe label known for its high-quality denim and leather accessories. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Gigi Hadid to Karlie Kloss has been spotted wearing a pair of jeans from Frame.
Of course, these picks do typically come with a hefty price tag that perhaps only celebrities wouldn't bat an eye at. But today, PEOPLE readers can save 20 percent on the brand's most beloved styles by using our exclusive discount code PEOPLE20 at checkout.
This limited-time offer takes some jeans from upwards of $200 down to the upper $100 price range. Hey, good denim comes with a price — even when it's on sale. Plus, these are the kind of bottoms that you'll keep in your closet and rewear for years since they're made with incredibly high quality cotton. And, as evidenced by most of Hollywood, denim won't go out of style come the end of a season.
The start of summer calls for an easy breezy look that can be achieved with a pair of wide-legged white jeans. The style can be paired with a tunic for a casual dinner or a tank top for hot days spent at ballgames or barbecues. While these pants typically cost around $250, you can get them for under $200 now with this rare discount.
Buy It! Le Slouch Rumpled Blanc Grind Pants, $198.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $248); frame-store.com
Of course, classic denim designs like relaxed or bootcut jeans are also included in the deal. Choose from light wash for a more relaxed look, or go with a dark tint to pair with professional tops at the office or fancier dinners. No matter your preference, you won't have to worry about them losing color or shape over time — with the quality of these jeans, the washing machine poses no issue.
Buy It! Le Crop Mini Boot Double Needle Tropic Jeans with code PEOPLE20, $174.40 (orig. $218); frame-store.com
With warm weather now in full swing in many areas, shorts are probably on your mind. Frame's styles have that flattering yet comfortable capability that's almost as rare as finding a winning lottery ticket. The shorts have moderate hems that go far enough down to cover your rear, yet still leave enough skin to keep you cool. Just take a look at the Le Brigette pair; they're shaping at the top but still flow down your leg in a loose and flexible manner. You won't feel exposed or too conservative in these.
Buy It! Le Brigette Short Raw Edge Harbor Way Destruct Soho Shorts with code PEOPLE20, $150.40 (orig. $188); frame-store.com
Don't forget about the luxe handbags Frame has also become known for. Options like the cloud-like Le Scrunch purse are on sale for up to $80 off with our promo code. If you want something a little more summery, consider the Straw Mini purse, which is $50 off. It's something you can pull out at the start of every warm-weather season and keep on hand for beach excursions, picnics, and so much more.
Buy It! Le Scrunch - Mini Off White Purse with code PEOPLE20, $318.40 (orig. $398); frame-store.com
Buy It! Straw Mini Natural Purse with code PEOPLE20, $198.40 (orig. $248); frame-store.com
Shop more not-to-miss discounts from Frame denim, below, before they end tonight. Shop the celeb-loved styles below.
Buy It! Le Sylvie Golden Road Jeans with code PEOPLE20, $182.40 (orig. $228); frame-store.com
Buy It! Le Hardy Crop Flare Delicate Khaki Stripe Pants with code PEOPLE20, $206.40 (orig. $258); frame-store.com
Buy It! Le Jane Richlake Jeans with code PEOPLE20, $198.40 (orig. $248); frame-store.com
Buy It! Le Brigette Short Raw Edge Harbor Way Destruct Shorts with code PEOPLE20, $150.40 (orig. $188); frame-store.com
Join PEOPLE now through May 21 for an exclusive shopping event. Sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.
