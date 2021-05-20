These Celeb-Loved Jeans Rarely Go on Sale — but They Are Right Now

With warm weather now in full swing in many areas, shorts are probably on your mind. Frame's styles have that flattering yet comfortable capability that's almost as rare as finding a winning lottery ticket. The shorts have moderate hems that go far enough down to cover your rear, yet still leave enough skin to keep you cool. Just take a look at the Le Brigette pair; they're shaping at the top but still flow down your leg in a loose and flexible manner. You won't feel exposed or too conservative in these.