These 10 Swimsuits Will Arrive in Time for the Fourth of July — and They're All $35 or Less at Amazon
The Fourth of July is almost here, which means it's time to fire up the grill, grab some sparklers, play Miley Cyrus's "Party in the U.S.A.," and yes — whip out your best red, white, and blue outfit. And if you're celebrating at the beach or on a boat, you better wear a festive swimsuit.
With just 10 days until the patriotic holiday, if you don't have a Fourth of July bikini yet, you're running out of time. But don't worry: Amazon has plenty of red, white, and blue bikinis and one-piece swimsuits — and we found 10 that will arrive before July 4, all for less than $35.
With three colors to choose from — red, white, and blue — finding a festive swimsuit for July 4 is actually pretty easy: Keep things simple by opting for a solid-colored swimsuit and you're set. Plus, you'll wear these staples all summer, long after the firework shows have ended.
This monokini with a ruffled neckline is Amazon's top choice for women's white swimsuits, and more than 16,000 shoppers love it, too. If you're on the hunt for a red swimsuit, nearly 10,000 customers have given this one-piece a perfect rating, calling it "sexy but classy" and "so flattering" — and it's on sale for 40 percent off. But if you favor bikinis, this red one has earned the approval of almost 13,000 shoppers who love the adjustable straps and coverage that the high-waisted bottoms provide.
Prefer to stand out in a pattern? Blue and white stripes are the perfect print for the Fourth of July: This flattering striped one-piece features a trendy ruffle neckline and criss-cross straps, and moms love how supportive and comfortable it is. For the bikini lovers out there, this two-piece swimsuit comes in both blue and red stripes and includes flirty bows on the back.
Amazon also has several swimsuits in the American flag print too, so you can make an even bigger splash in festive picks like this high-waisted bandeau bikini with removable straps and over 11,000 perfect ratings. This sporty cut bikini top from the same brand is just as patriotic and only $29.
Below, shop more red, white, and blue swimsuits from Amazon that will arrive in time for the Fourth of July festivities.
Buy It! Pink Queen Crop Top High-Waisted Cheeky Bikini in American Flag Print, $27.99–$29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Pink Queen Removable Strap Cheeky High Waist Bikini in American Flag Print, $28.99 (orig. $31.23); amazon.com
Buy It! Cupshe Ruffled Lace Up Monokini in White, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Qinsen Tie Knot Front High-Waisted Bikini in White, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Meyeeka Scoop Neck One-Piece Swimsuit in Red, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Ruuhee Criss Cross High Waisted Bikini in Red, $30.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cupshe V-Neck Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit in Blue and White Stripes, $32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Cupshe Ruffle Wrap Textured One-Piece in Royal Blue, $32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Zaful V-Wired Striped Reversible Bikini, $32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Tempt Me Two-Piece Tankini in Blue and White Stripes, $24.99–$34.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com
