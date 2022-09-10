We're Betting That This Color Trends for Fall Thanks to Florence Pugh

We're calling it now: Purple outfits are going to be everywhere this fall, and it's all thanks to Florence Pugh.

By now, you've probably seen the viral video of the Don't Worry Darling star, 26, casually strutting her way through Italy ahead of the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival. In the clip (posted by her stylist, Rebecca Corbin Murray), the British actress can be seen enjoying an aperol spritz while rocking a head-to-toe deep purple 'fit by Valentino.

Her retro-glam three-piece set consisted of a bandeau crop top, a flowy unbuttoned long-sleeve shirt, and breezy shorts — all embossed with the fashion house's logo. Pugh styled her purple outfit with coordinating accessories, including grape-hued sandals and a pastel lavender bag with a gold chain. Her black cat-eye sunglasses and layered dainty gold necklaces only elevated her look even more.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

With summer rapidly coming to a close, this fresh outfit inspo could not have come at a more perfect time. Afterall, purple is an unexpected and vibrant color for the season, especially now as we're breaking out our muted earth tones after Labor Day. Trust us: Any addition of this rich shade to your fall wardrobe will instantly make you look more expensive.

Even though it's loud, purple is an incredibly easy shade to style. Whether you're adding a pop of color with one statement item, like this silky purple blouse, or going for a full-on monochromatic look (this two-piece shirt and pants set would be good for that), you simply can't go wrong.

As for accessories, anything goes: Silver or gold jewelry teams equally as well, and shoes and handbags can be metallic, nude, or black without clashing — or even a similar shade of purple, as Pugh showcased. You can also opt for another bold-colored accessory (like neon yellow or hot pink) to make your look pop even further.

If the vivid violet hue feels too risky, we've also included a few lavender options that are just as pretty, including this button-down shirt and paperbag shorts set that reminds us of Pugh's. Truly, the purple outfit trend is yours for the taking.

Give the look a go with these affordable styles from Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Long-Sleeve Satin Shirt, $49.90; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ekouaer Cowl Neck Satin Camisole, $16.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Nufiwi Oversized 2-Piece Pants Set, $29.99 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! SheIn Racerback Crop Top, $16.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Ultra-Soft Sweater Set, $60.30; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks 2-Piece Shorts Set, $37.99; amazon.com

