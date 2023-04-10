Floral Dresses Are Everywhere This Season, and These 13 Stylish Picks from Amazon Start at $24

Spring has, well, sprung, and we're thrilled! We're all quick to swap bulky coats for sandals and billowing dresses as we soak up the sun for what feels like the first time in months.

So if you're on the hunt for some new spring dresses to add to your collection, Amazon has you covered. Right now, you can find tons of floral dresses — perfect for the season — up to 40 percent off. We've sourced some of the best finds, with prices no more than $50, giving you the option to score more than one while you're shopping. You'll be able to shop everything from maxi and wrap dresses to adorable details with ruffles, ties, and puff sleeves.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best spring dresses worth shopping at Amazon — starting at just $24.

Spring Floral Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

There are tons of floral wrap dresses to choose from right now, including the Prettygarden Floral Summer Wrap Dress that's marked down to just $43. The long dress is complete with a cinched tie at the waist, a deep V-neck, and billowing sleeves. Shoppers can choose from a handful of floral prints, all of which are available in sizes S-XXL. You can also pick up this maxi wrap dress while it has double discounts; the dress is sure to be a staple this season, whether you're wearing it on the beach or slipping into it for dinner.

If it's short dresses you're after, consider the cute Romwe Tie-Back Ruffle Dress. Made from 100 percent polyester, the dress has ruffle sleeves, a square neck, and flared hem. Thousands of users have given the dress a five-star rating, with one adding, "This dress will look lovely on anyone."

On your way out, snap up the Btfbm Floral Long Maxi Dress while it's on sale. The colorful dress has tons of detail, like a keyhole bodice, big, puffy sleeves, and a pleated skirt that's sure to make a statement. Pair the dress with your favorite heels and you'll be ready to take on that wedding reception or dinner out with friends. Plus, you can grab this adorable wrap dress that comes in a slew of colors. The must-have dress features a tie at the waist and hits right about the ankle, so it's ideal for cool spring nights.

Keep reading to check out all the other floral dresses worth shopping at Amazon right now. Just make sure to check out quickly, since these discounts aren't guaranteed to stick around for much longer!

