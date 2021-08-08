You'll Feel 'So Put Together' While Wearing This $37 Polka Dot Top and Maxi Skirt Set
When you want to throw on a perfectly curated outfit with minimal effort, a two-piece set comes in handy. To take the guesswork (and the stress) out of dressing for date night or brunch, consider the Floerns Two-Piece Polka Dot Top and Skirt Set that's going for $37. According to reviewers, it's bound to get you "many compliments."
Made of lightweight rayon, the two-piece set is ready-made for summer. It flows well, allowing air to filter through as you walk. Shoppers also say they are "impressed by the quality" of the Amazon best-seller and confirm that it feels good against the skin. As for comfort? You get that too thanks to the set's ultra-stretchy design.
The bandeau top, which is similar to a smocked bodice, does a wonderful job accommodating various bust sizes. Even shoppers who wear size DDD cups say the strapless top fits "perfectly" with room to spare. For a high-low effect, the top shows a sliver of midriff.
The matching long skirt completes the whole look, which is a big reason why shoppers say the duo makes them feel "so put together." The maxi skirt's slit shows just enough skin (and helps cool you off too). You'll also love the elastic waistband that shoppers confirm keeps the skirt from falling down. Even better? It has pockets!
"I absolutely loved this outfit," writes one Amazon shopper. "I received so many compliments the day I wore it, and I was definitely getting a ton of looks. The material is not too thin, but is very flowy and breathable. The band on the skirt keeps it in place and so does the scrunch on the top."
"I was shocked by this two-piece. It is PERFECT," writes another. "The length, the color, everything exceeded my expectations. I'm 5'9 and pretty much expect skirts to be too short and crop tops to be belly tops on me. That was not the case. The slit even hit me in the right place."
If you're looking for a 2-in-1 outfit that'll make you "feel so confident," get the Floerns Two-Piece Top and Skirt Set on Amazon now. The "showstopper" is available in 13 colors, including purple, yellow, green, blue, and pink.
Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.
- You'll Feel 'So Put Together' While Wearing This $37 Polka Dot Top and Maxi Skirt Set
- Last Chance! There Are Less Than 48 Hours to Shop Nordstrom's Epic Anniversary Sale
- This Best-Selling Skort Stays Breathable and Cool on the Hottest Days — and It's Up to 50% Off Right Now
- 10 Amazon Deals Under $50 to Shop This Weekend