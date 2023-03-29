This Soft, Wireless Bra Is So Comfy and Lightweight That I Forget I'm Even Wearing It — and It's Under $30

After years of wearing different types of bras, I've become very selective, especially when it comes to comfort and design. I'm quick to notice when a band is too constricting or when I'm spending too much time adjusting the bra with each wear. And, at this point, I've done away with underwire bras after past experiences of wires digging into my ribs.

While wireless bras are my go-to, it's a challenge to find one that I can wear from home to a night out. When Floatley, a brand that creates lightweight, everyday bras, sent me a few styles to try from its Cozy Collection, I immediately put on the Cozy Wireless Bra — and now, I can't stop wearing it everywhere I go.

What's more, PEOPLE readers can get 15 percent off this comfy, practical bra (or anything else from the brand!) with the code DDM15 at checkout.

Floatley

Buy It! Floatley Cozy Wireless Bra, $29.75 with code DDM15 (orig. $35); floatley.com

The pull-over style has a clean front and back V-neck cut and a soft under band grip that doesn't tug at my skin and helps keep the bra in place. I put the wireless bra through rigorous testing at home and while traveling. Whether I'm playing with my son or maneuvering my luggage through the airport, I'm comfortable and know I won't have to worry about readjusting my bra.

The style also has sewn-in bra pads, which have been a game-changer for me. In the past, I've worn wireless bras with pads that constantly shift throughout the day, but with the Floatley bra, everything stays in place, and it hasn't failed me once. I wear this lightweight style under tank tops and T-shirts, and I tend to forget I'm even wearing it since it has such a smooth, seamless finish.

You could also wear it under all your spring styles, like a relaxed button-up shirt or long sleeve dress, without feeling as if you're wearing a heavy, padded bra thanks to the thin, breathable nylon and spandex fabric. It's basically as comfy as a bralette but still as supportive as a bra.

I'm not the only one who's replacing their stiff, wire bras with these wireless ones. One shopper ordered four of this style, and said it's "so soft and smooth" and "keeps everything tucked away in the right places." Another person, who made the switch from their underwire bras, agreed with me that "it doesn't even feel like [they] have a bra on."

The Cozy Wireless Bra comes in sizes XS to 2XL, which includes cup sizes A to DD, and is available in 11 colors, including basics like black and gray, or pastels like light pink or sky blue. I referred to the brand's easy-to-follow size chart to find my size for this style, and the bra fit me perfectly. If you want the same soft, cozy design with a deeper V-neck, I also tried the brand's wireless plunge bra, which I've paired with a camisole.

Swap out your old, overworn bra for a new, wireless one from Floatley, and be sure to use our exclusive code to get it for less.

Floatley

Buy It! Floatley Cozy Wireless Plunge Bra, $35.70 with code DDM15 (orig. $42); floatley.com

Sarah Byron is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.