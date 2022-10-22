We're nearing the end of fall, and that means cooler weather ahead. But don't fret, Amazon marked down tons of fleece-lined leggings just in time for peak cozy season.

To help you sort through the multitude of options available on the site, we found the six customer-loved pairs — and they are all on sale. Keep scrolling to see which ones made the list.

The Baleaf fleece-lined winter leggings are a breathable and super soft choice, with a high-rise waistband for a smooth line under sweaters. One shopper described them as "warm and cozy" and said they aren't "pet hair magnets." With their hidden pocket, they're great to wear for walking Fido this fall since you can easily stash away doggie bags and your phone — just style them with an oversized sweater and boots.

Looking for cozy leggings in a rainbow of colors? Conceited's fleece-lined leggings have you covered with shades like hunter green, red, and cobalt blue. These vibrant colors are perfect for sprucing up a brown sweater to kick up your style a notch this season. They're a popular legging on Amazon with more than 11,000 perfect ratings and are up to 33 percent off. A happy customer loved their fit and the fact they kept their shape, even after washing and drying them.

Amazon

Buy It! Conceited High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings, $19.95–$20.95 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com

When you want the look of denim with the comfort of a legging, you need these Hue ultra-soft jeggings in your wardrobe. Happy customers said they were "cozy with [a] flattering fit," and added that they "feel as comfy as sweatpants, [and are] warm but not sweaty." They come in three denim-like hues and are made of a cotton blend with a bit of stretch. Regularly $58, they're now on sale for up to $12 off.

Amazon

Buy It! Hue Ultra-Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings, $45.11–$54.72 (orig. $58); amazon.com

You know the holidays are coming up, so why not buy yourself a festive pair of the NexiEpoch leggings? Choose from whimsical prints like Christmas trees and snowflakes, or opt for a solid color like navy or white for a more classic look.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Lined with brushed fleece, the leggings are warm enough to wear outside when the temps really drop this winter, but shoppers also described them as "not too thin and not too thick," so you can opt to wear them for running errands this fall, too. (Psst… make sure to check the coupon to get an extra discount at checkout.)

Amazon

Buy It! NexiEpoch Fleece-Lined Leggings, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Sometimes, you find something that you just need multiples of. Charmking makes it easy with its 3-pack of leggings. The leggings are slimming with a bit of a boost built-in for your booty thanks to a high-waisted compression band. The set has more than 1,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who love that they are easy to dress up or down.

With colder weather just around the corner, hurry and grab your favorites now while they're still on sale. Shop more fleece-lined leggings below.

Amazon

Buy It! Baleaf Fleece Lined Winter Leggings with Pockets, $30.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yeokou Teddy-Lined Joggers, $35.09 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Charmking Fleece-Lined Leggings, $17.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.