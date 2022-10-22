Lifestyle Fashion 6 'Warm and Cozy' Pairs of Fleece-Lined Leggings That Are Quietly on Sale at Amazon Right Now These jeggings, joggers, and compression styles start at under $20 By Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill Instagram Brittany VanDerBill is a writer based in Minnesota. She has been writing copy and content for businesses and publications since 2016. She began writing for Dotdash Meredith in 2021, covering a variety of topics including pets, clothing, and product guides. Her bylines include PEOPLE, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, and more. She has also written sponsored content for The Foundry 360, Dotdash Meredith's award-winning custom content studio. When she's not writing, Brittany is devouring a good book over a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon (probably with her cat on her lap), finding amazing deals online, or plotting her next travel adventure. Published on October 22, 2022 11:00 PM

We're nearing the end of fall, and that means cooler weather ahead. But don't fret, Amazon marked down tons of fleece-lined leggings just in time for peak cozy season. To help you sort through the multitude of options available on the site, we found the six customer-loved pairs — and they are all on sale. Keep scrolling to see which ones made the list. Baleaf Fleece Lined Winter Leggings with Pockets, $30.99 (orig. $39.99) Conceited High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings, $19.95–$20.95 (orig. $29.95) Yeokou Teddy-Lined Joggers, $35.09 with coupon (orig. $38.99) NexiEpoch Fleece-Lined Leggings, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $23.99) Hue Ultra-Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings, $45.11–$54.84 (orig. $58) Charmking 3-Pack Slimming Fleece-Lined Leggings, $17.99 (orig. $21.99)

The Baleaf fleece-lined winter leggings are a breathable and super soft choice, with a high-rise waistband for a smooth line under sweaters. One shopper described them as "warm and cozy" and said they aren't "pet hair magnets." With their hidden pocket, they're great to wear for walking Fido this fall since you can easily stash away doggie bags and your phone — just style them with an oversized sweater and boots. Looking for cozy leggings in a rainbow of colors? Conceited's fleece-lined leggings have you covered with shades like hunter green, red, and cobalt blue. These vibrant colors are perfect for sprucing up a brown sweater to kick up your style a notch this season. They're a popular legging on Amazon with more than 11,000 perfect ratings and are up to 33 percent off. A happy customer loved their fit and the fact they kept their shape, even after washing and drying them. Amazon Buy It! Conceited High-Waisted Fleece-Lined Leggings, $19.95–$20.95 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com When you want the look of denim with the comfort of a legging, you need these Hue ultra-soft jeggings in your wardrobe. Happy customers said they were "cozy with [a] flattering fit," and added that they "feel as comfy as sweatpants, [and are] warm but not sweaty." They come in three denim-like hues and are made of a cotton blend with a bit of stretch. Regularly $58, they're now on sale for up to $12 off. Amazon Buy It! Hue Ultra-Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings, $45.11–$54.72 (orig. $58); amazon.com You know the holidays are coming up, so why not buy yourself a festive pair of the NexiEpoch leggings? Choose from whimsical prints like Christmas trees and snowflakes, or opt for a solid color like navy or white for a more classic look.

Lined with brushed fleece, the leggings are warm enough to wear outside when the temps really drop this winter, but shoppers also described them as "not too thin and not too thick," so you can opt to wear them for running errands this fall, too. (Psst… make sure to check the coupon to get an extra discount at checkout.) Amazon Buy It! NexiEpoch Fleece-Lined Leggings, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Sometimes, you find something that you just need multiples of. Charmking makes it easy with its 3-pack of leggings. The leggings are slimming with a bit of a boost built-in for your booty thanks to a high-waisted compression band. The set has more than 1,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who love that they are easy to dress up or down. With colder weather just around the corner, hurry and grab your favorites now while they're still on sale. Shop more fleece-lined leggings below. Amazon Buy It! Baleaf Fleece Lined Winter Leggings with Pockets, $30.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yeokou Teddy-Lined Joggers, $35.09 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Charmking Fleece-Lined Leggings, $17.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com