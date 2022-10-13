Winter is all about feeling cozy, and even though they definitely keep you warm, big parka jackets can sometimes feel too bulky and aren't always the most comfortable. That's why fleece jackets are an ideal choice for the cold weather months — not only are they incredibly soft, but they also help protect against the elements.

They also happen look oh so comfy and casual with any outfit, so it's no surprise that celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Garner, and Kaia Gerber have worn them.

Just last week, Ratajkowski was spotted in the Ugg Marlene II Fleece Jacket while strolling through New York City. Garner once paired a white Northface fleece coat with leggings and sneakers as she sipped out of a coffee mug in Los Angeles, and similarly, Gerber wore her fuzzy jacket with leggings and mini Ugg boots — an outfit combo Hollywood is obsessed with for the cooler months.

If you're looking for a cozy transition coat, fleece jackets are perfect for layering over sweaters and will keep you warm well into winter. Plus, you can snap one up for as little as $28 right now. Check out some of our favorite celebrity-inspired fleece jackets from Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and Something Navy, below.

Fleece Jackets Starting at $28

Ugg Marlene II Fleece Jacket, $138; nordstrom.com

Ecowish Fleece Jacket, $36.98.58 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Prettygarden Faux Shearling Jacket, $27.99–$39.99; amazon.com

Merokeety Fleece Jacket, $44.69 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Chase Secret Fleece Pullover, $31.48 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Madewell Resourced Fleece Cardigan, $129.50 (orig. $148); madewell.com

Something Navy Teddy Patch Pocket Jacket, $225; somethingnavy.com

Free People Nantucket Fleece Half Zip Pullover, $98; nordstrom.com

Free People FP Movement Adventure Awaits Fleece Jacket, $168; nordstrom.com

Alo Yoga High Pile Fleece Varsity Jacket, $198; nordstrom.com

There may still be days that are a bit on the warmer side, but if you're fully ready to commit to teddy coat season, you can get some inspiration from Ratajkowski and her Ugg Marlene II Fleece Jacket. It's made from plush fleece material, zips all the way up to the collar, and features a colorblock design in either gray and blue, pink and teal, or green and brown shades. And as a bonus, you can toss it in the washing machine and dryer for an easy clean.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Marlene II Fleece Jacket, $138; nordstrom.com

An Amazon best-seller, the Prettygarden Faux Shearling Jacket is another zip-up fleece that will keep you warm. It's a double-fleece coat, so it feels just as fuzzy on the inside as it does on the outside. It has an oversized fit that falls at the thighs, and two side pockets you can easily fit your hands in to keep toasty, too.

The jacket has racked up more than 15,900 five-star ratings at Amazon, and shoppers have noted just how comfortable it is. "This jacket is so soft and warm, and the big pockets are a plus," one reviewer wrote. They also said they plan to buy another jacket in a different hue, as it's available in 18 colors. And a slightly different style of the coat without the pockets is even going for just $28.

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Faux Shearling Jacket, $27.99–$39.99; amazon.com

You can also consider a pullover style, like the Nantucket Half Zip by Free People. The fleece sweatshirt is made of a plush high-pile fleece that one shopper said is "super comfy and warm." It has a drawcord hem to customize the fit as well as a kangaroo pocket to keep your hands and any small items protected from the cold.

The pullover is available in classic black or gray, and it's easy to clean, too — throw this sweatshirt in the washing machine and it'll be good as new.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Free People Nantucket Fleece Half Zip Pullover, $98; nordstrom.com

If you prefer your fleece in a cardigan style, check out Madewell's Resourced Fleece Cardigan. The fluffy jacket is made of recycled fleece, and the button-down style means that you can add more coverage, or let in more air depending on the weather.

It also features corduroy detailing at the pockets, is machine-washable, and comes in sizes XXS through XXL. Plus, you can get it on sale right now for $130, so it's never been a better time to stock up. Over 200 people have added the jacket to their carts in the past week alone, so you'll want to act fast before your size sells out.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Resourced Fleece Cardigan, $129.50 (orig. $148); madewell.com

Jacket season is upon us, and no fall and winter closet is complete without a comfy fleece coat. Shop our favorite fleece jackets below.

