Jennifer Garner and Emily Ratajkowski Are Bringing Out Their Cozy Fleece Jackets for Fall, so We Are Too

Stock up on similar styles from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell, and more starting at just $28

By
Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 06:30 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

emrata; kaia gerber; jennifer garner
Photo: MICHAEL SIMON/startraks; BACKGRID; Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Winter is all about feeling cozy, and even though they definitely keep you warm, big parka jackets can sometimes feel too bulky and aren't always the most comfortable. That's why fleece jackets are an ideal choice for the cold weather months — not only are they incredibly soft, but they also help protect against the elements.

They also happen look oh so comfy and casual with any outfit, so it's no surprise that celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Garner, and Kaia Gerber have worn them.

Just last week, Ratajkowski was spotted in the Ugg Marlene II Fleece Jacket while strolling through New York City. Garner once paired a white Northface fleece coat with leggings and sneakers as she sipped out of a coffee mug in Los Angeles, and similarly, Gerber wore her fuzzy jacket with leggings and mini Ugg boots — an outfit combo Hollywood is obsessed with for the cooler months.

If you're looking for a cozy transition coat, fleece jackets are perfect for layering over sweaters and will keep you warm well into winter. Plus, you can snap one up for as little as $28 right now. Check out some of our favorite celebrity-inspired fleece jackets from Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and Something Navy, below.

Fleece Jackets Starting at $28

  • Ugg Marlene II Fleece Jacket, $138; nordstrom.com
  • Ecowish Fleece Jacket, $36.98.58 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com
  • Prettygarden Faux Shearling Jacket, $27.99–$39.99; amazon.com
  • Merokeety Fleece Jacket, $44.69 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
  • Chase Secret Fleece Pullover, $31.48 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com
  • Madewell Resourced Fleece Cardigan, $129.50 (orig. $148); madewell.com
  • Something Navy Teddy Patch Pocket Jacket, $225; somethingnavy.com
  • Free People Nantucket Fleece Half Zip Pullover, $98; nordstrom.com
  • Free People FP Movement Adventure Awaits Fleece Jacket, $168; nordstrom.com
  • Alo Yoga High Pile Fleece Varsity Jacket, $198; nordstrom.com

There may still be days that are a bit on the warmer side, but if you're fully ready to commit to teddy coat season, you can get some inspiration from Ratajkowski and her Ugg Marlene II Fleece Jacket. It's made from plush fleece material, zips all the way up to the collar, and features a colorblock design in either gray and blue, pink and teal, or green and brown shades. And as a bonus, you can toss it in the washing machine and dryer for an easy clean.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Ugg Marlene II Fleece Jacket, $138; nordstrom.com

An Amazon best-seller, the Prettygarden Faux Shearling Jacket is another zip-up fleece that will keep you warm. It's a double-fleece coat, so it feels just as fuzzy on the inside as it does on the outside. It has an oversized fit that falls at the thighs, and two side pockets you can easily fit your hands in to keep toasty, too.

The jacket has racked up more than 15,900 five-star ratings at Amazon, and shoppers have noted just how comfortable it is. "This jacket is so soft and warm, and the big pockets are a plus," one reviewer wrote. They also said they plan to buy another jacket in a different hue, as it's available in 18 colors. And a slightly different style of the coat without the pockets is even going for just $28.

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Faux Shearling Jacket, $27.99–$39.99; amazon.com

You can also consider a pullover style, like the Nantucket Half Zip by Free People. The fleece sweatshirt is made of a plush high-pile fleece that one shopper said is "super comfy and warm." It has a drawcord hem to customize the fit as well as a kangaroo pocket to keep your hands and any small items protected from the cold.

The pullover is available in classic black or gray, and it's easy to clean, too — throw this sweatshirt in the washing machine and it'll be good as new.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Free People Nantucket Fleece Half Zip Pullover, $98; nordstrom.com

If you prefer your fleece in a cardigan style, check out Madewell's Resourced Fleece Cardigan. The fluffy jacket is made of recycled fleece, and the button-down style means that you can add more coverage, or let in more air depending on the weather.

It also features corduroy detailing at the pockets, is machine-washable, and comes in sizes XXS through XXL. Plus, you can get it on sale right now for $130, so it's never been a better time to stock up. Over 200 people have added the jacket to their carts in the past week alone, so you'll want to act fast before your size sells out.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Resourced Fleece Cardigan, $129.50 (orig. $148); madewell.com

Jacket season is upon us, and no fall and winter closet is complete without a comfy fleece coat. Shop our favorite fleece jackets below.

Amazon

Buy It! Ecowish Fleece Jacket, $36.98 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Fleece Jacket, $44.69 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Chase Secret Fleece Pullover, $34.98 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Something Navy

Buy It! Something Navy Teddy Patch Pocket Jacket, $225; somethingnavy.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Free People FP Movement Adventure Awaits Fleece Jacket, $168; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Alo Yoga High Pile Fleece Varsity Jacket, $198; nordstrom.com

