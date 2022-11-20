The Flattering Jean Styles Hollywood Is Wearing on Repeat Are Up to 40 Percent Off Ahead of Black Friday

Remember a few years ago when skinny jeans were everywhere? Well, that time has come and gone, as so many celebrities have tucked the trend away (for now) and are opting for a looser, retro look instead.

That's right, '70-inspired flare and wide-leg jeans are sweeping through Hollywood once again, with plenty of stars wearing them on repeat in recent months. While out for a coffee run in New York City, Jennifer Lawrence wore wide-leg denim with sandals and a cropped black top. Jennifer Lopez also tapped the wide-leg style, pairing it with a navy top (and pink stilettos, for that matter). And both Kendall Jenner and Miranda Kerr opted for some flared denim earlier this fall.

So, why is Hollywood obsessed with wide-leg and flare jeans this season? Our best guess is that these retro-style trends are ultra-flattering and comfortable. Flare jeans tend to be tighter at the top yet become wider at the bottom to form a bell-like shape that adds length to your legs. Wide-leg jeans also enhance your shape, but they're slightly looser at the thigh for more comfort.

Whether you choose to wear them with comfy sneakers and cozy sweaters or combat boots and silky blouses, wide-leg and flare jeans are two trends that are here to stay through winter — and we found a ton of options that are on sale at Madewell, Nordstrom, and Amazon ahead of Black Friday. Shop the best deals on trendy denim we could find.

Flare and Wide-Leg Jeans Inspired by Celebrities

Hdlte Wide-Leg Jeans, $34.84 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Vipones Flare Jeans, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Sidefeel Flare Jeans, $42.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Madewell Baggy Flare Jeans in Cantwell Wash, $59 with code OHJOY (orig. $98); madewell.com

(orig. $98); madewell.com Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop in Knoxville Wash, $77 with code OHJOY (orig. $128); madewell.com

(orig. $128); madewell.com Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Leifland Wash, $83 with code OHJOY (orig. $138); madewell.com

(orig. $138); madewell.com Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Bradley Wash: Retro Edition, $60 (orig. $148); madewell.com

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Full-Length Jean in Elmont Wash, $138 (orig. $138); madewell.com

Joe's The Mia High Waist Raw Hem Flare Jeans, $130.80 (orig. $218); nordstrom.com

Frame Le High Waist Flare Jeans, $142.80 (orig. $238); nordstrom.com

For as little as $35, you can get a chic pair of wide-leg jeans at Amazon. The pants have a baggy style, which celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Hilary Duff have been loving. The extra room paired with a high waist and wide-leg silhouette is a recipe for comfort. They have five pockets and a zipper and button enclosure to keep you secure. And shoppers say the fit is flattering, even for new moms.

"I've been needing some jeans to wear since I had my baby in January. These jeans are the perfect length and they fit so well around my waist," one five-star reviewer said. And for Black Friday, you can get them for 15 percent off.

If you're willing to treat yourself this holiday season, Madewell is known for its quality jeans — and right now, you can save a whopping 40 percent on denim using a code at checkout. This includes best-selling, customer-loved pairs like The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Leifland Wash, which over $800 people added to their carts in just the past week alone. The jeans combine a high-fitted waist with slouchy wide legs and are made of Madewell's best-selling heritage stretch denim, which gives them a retro look and broken-in feel.

Want to give leg-lengthening flare jeans a try? Madewell's Baggy Flare Jeans in the Cantwell Wash are all you need. The '70s-inspired jeans are more fitted at the thigh and flare out at the bottom for a flattering silhouette that adds length to your legs. They're also baggy, allowing you to move around comfortably. The fabric is lightweight and made of a blend of recycled cotton, hemp, and lyocell, which one five-star reviewer called "super soft." You can also toss them in the washing machine for an easy clean, which is always a bonus.

Nordstrom is also offering 40 percent off select denim, including the Frame Le High Waist Flare Jeans, which one reviewer called "soft and flattering." The jeans feature a high waist and a leg-lengthening flare. They also come in a comfy stretch denim and have a faded wash, making them right on trend with the Y2K-resurgence movement. They're so easy to clean, too — just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry. You can score the jeans for $95 less right now.

No matter the season, jeans are a staple. Shop more of our favorite on-sale wide-leg and flared denim below.

