It's that time of year again when cozy slippers become a major part of your everyday wardrobe, which means you'll probably want a pair that's acceptable to wear around the house and in public. Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing a $695 designer pair earlier this year, and we found a super similar (affordable!) pair at Amazon that's on sale.

The Fitory Open-Toe Slipper is up to 46 percent off in all seven colors right now, so you might as well stock up on all your favorites. What sets these slippers apart from others is they have adjustable buckle straps to ensure the perfect fit. Not only are they lined with fuzzy faux fur material, but they also have a cork footbed and rubber outsole that provides light arch support and makes them durable enough to wear outside. Plus, they have more grip than traditional slippers to avoid slipping and falling.

If you're trying to mimic Bieber's lounge-worthy fit, then you'll want to add the black pair to your cart since that's what she was seen wearing along with an oversized sweater and leggings. To spice things up a bit, we suggest the blue or pink shades.

Buy It! Fitory Open-Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining in Black, $24.64 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Celebrities aren't the only ones turning to fuzzy slippers as their go-to shoe for cool weather. An Amazon shopper agrees that they are "best for the winter."

These slippers have nearly 2,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear by them for comfort and style. One reviewer said they received "endless compliments" on these shoes and added that they're "comfy enough to wear inside and sturdy enough to hold up for wear outside the home."

The last thing you want is to be caught in the middle of winter wishing you had a fluffy pair of slippers to keep your feet warm. Now's the time to stock up on the Fitory Open-Toe Slippers while they're up to 46 percent off. Keep scrolling to see other pretty colors that are on sale.

Buy It! Fitory Open-Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining in Beige, $24.64 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Fitory Open-Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining in Pink, $24.64 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Fitory Open-Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining in Blue, $24.64 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

