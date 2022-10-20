Lifestyle Fashion Hailey Bieber's $695 Designer Slippers Look So Similar to These Amazon Slippers That Are Now $25 All seven colors are on sale for up to 46 percent off By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon It's that time of year again when cozy slippers become a major part of your everyday wardrobe, which means you'll probably want a pair that's acceptable to wear around the house and in public. Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing a $695 designer pair earlier this year, and we found a super similar (affordable!) pair at Amazon that's on sale. The Fitory Open-Toe Slipper is up to 46 percent off in all seven colors right now, so you might as well stock up on all your favorites. What sets these slippers apart from others is they have adjustable buckle straps to ensure the perfect fit. Not only are they lined with fuzzy faux fur material, but they also have a cork footbed and rubber outsole that provides light arch support and makes them durable enough to wear outside. Plus, they have more grip than traditional slippers to avoid slipping and falling. If you're trying to mimic Bieber's lounge-worthy fit, then you'll want to add the black pair to your cart since that's what she was seen wearing along with an oversized sweater and leggings. To spice things up a bit, we suggest the blue or pink shades. Amazon Buy It! Fitory Open-Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining in Black, $24.64 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Celebrities aren't the only ones turning to fuzzy slippers as their go-to shoe for cool weather. An Amazon shopper agrees that they are "best for the winter." These slippers have nearly 2,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear by them for comfort and style. One reviewer said they received "endless compliments" on these shoes and added that they're "comfy enough to wear inside and sturdy enough to hold up for wear outside the home." The last thing you want is to be caught in the middle of winter wishing you had a fluffy pair of slippers to keep your feet warm. Now's the time to stock up on the Fitory Open-Toe Slippers while they're up to 46 percent off. Keep scrolling to see other pretty colors that are on sale. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Hurry! Fluffy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are Up to 60% Off at This Secret Sale, but Popular Styles Are Going Fast Shoppers Who Work from Home Say They Use This Mug Warmer 'Every Day Without Fail' — and It's Up to 43% Off Katie Holmes and Bella Hadid Are Wearing Trench Coats This Fall, and We Found Similar Styles for Up to 72% Off Amazon Buy It! Fitory Open-Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining in Beige, $24.64 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fitory Open-Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining in Pink, $24.64 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fitory Open-Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining in Blue, $24.64 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.