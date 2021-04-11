You Need This $30 Spacious Mesh Beach Bag with a Hidden Cooler Compartment

The $30 beach tote is huge — it can hold up to 150 pounds. (Chances are you won't be carrying that much weight, but it's a relief to know that the tote can withstand heavy loads.) It has a breathable mesh design that's perfect for airing out a wet swimsuit and closes via zipper. The beach bag also has a clever zipper pocket that's separated from the mesh section and can conceal important items like your house keys. It even has a cushioned strap for comfortable carrying and a sand-resistant exterior, so you won't carry the beach home with you.