You Need This $30 Spacious Mesh Beach Bag with a Hidden Cooler Compartment

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
Trips to the beach or park usually consist of carrying around multiple bags to store everything from sunscreen to beach towels to snacks, which is not only tough on your back, but also just plain ol' frustrating. That's why Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the spacious Fitfort Mesh Beach Tote Bag. It has a hidden cooler compartment, making it a "lifesaver" for outdoor trips.
The $30 beach tote is huge — it can hold up to 150 pounds. (Chances are you won't be carrying that much weight, but it's a relief to know that the tote can withstand heavy loads.) It has a breathable mesh design that's perfect for airing out a wet swimsuit and closes via zipper. The beach bag also has a clever zipper pocket that's separated from the mesh section and can conceal important items like your house keys. It even has a cushioned strap for comfortable carrying and a sand-resistant exterior, so you won't carry the beach home with you.
Buy It! Fitfort Mesh Beach Tote Bag, $29.99; amazon.com
But its best feature is the removable cooler compartment underneath. The cooler attaches to the bag with a Velcro adhesive and secures in place with buckle clips. The lined compartment keeps drinks and fruit cold for several hours, so you can use it for a picnic on warm days. And as great as the cooler compartment is to have, shoppers love that they can leave it at home if they're going on quick trips.
Amazon shoppers are surprised to see how much the tote bag can actually carry. It's why one reviewer calls it "the beach bag to end all beach bags."
"I was able to conveniently pack two blankets, a small pillow, a couple of small toys for my daughter and my food! I love this bag," the reviewer continued. "I had people checking it out when it got to the park."
"I was looking for a robust and roomy bag that would be good to take on a beach picnic," writes another. "This one fit the bill! It is very sturdy, and there is an insulated (detachable) portion that is excellent for keeping your picnic items cool. I love that the cooler attaches to the beach bag, so I only have one bag to carry!"
To fit all your knickknacks and snacks in one bag, pick up the $30 Fitfort mesh tote that Amazon shoppers call the "perfect beach bag."
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.