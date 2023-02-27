Flare Leggings Are a New Celebrity Go-To, and This 'Flattering' $23 Pair Is Topping Amazon's Charts

Winter may be coming to a close, but leggings season is all year round — and right now, Hollywood is ditching traditionally slim styles for a more flared look.

While wide-leg, flared, and bootcut silhouettes have been sweeping the denim industry, celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Hailey Bieber have taken the trend to an even comfier level with flared leggings. If you're looking for a pair that fits the bill, consider this popular $23 pair that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts.

Amazon

Buy It! FireSwan Crossover Flare Leggings with Pockets in Black, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

The FireSwan Crossover Flare Leggings have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week thanks to their comfortable fabric and flattering fit — plus they're on sale right now for 23 percent off.

Woven out of a blend of nylon and polyester, the comfy leggings are made with four-way stretch technology that moves with you, whether you decide to wear them while traveling, working out, or running errands. If you do decide to hit up a hot yoga class, the leggings are designed to absorb sweat and moisture, so you'll stay dry.

Flared styles are extra flattering, thanks to their ability to make your legs appear longer. And with a crossover waistband, the leggings stay secure over your hips. Plus, the leggings have two side pockets to store small items like keys, small change, and a phone. And when they're dirty, simply toss them in the washing machine for an easy clean.

With nearly 1,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, FireSwan's Crossover Flare Leggings are beloved by shoppers for their "buttery soft" material, flattering fit, and budget-friendly price point.

Amazon

Buy It! FireSwan Crossover Flare Leggings with Pockets in Blue, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

"I have never been so obsessed with a pair of pants," one five-star reviewer said, explaining that the leggings are completely opaque. They also wrote: "They are so soft, inside and out." Another person compared the quality and feel of the leggings to more expensive brands, adding, "These are extremely comfortable and flattering."

Other reviewers love them so much that they're buying multiple colors. And right now, you can snag the FireSwan Crossover Flare Leggings at a discount in so many colors — including blue, brown, gray, and olive green — and they're available in sizes XS through XXL.

If you're looking to upgrade your collection this spring, shop more on-sale leggings in the style Hollywood can't get enough of below. Make sure to act fast to get them in time for spring break!

Amazon

Buy It! FireSwan Crossover Flare Leggings with Pockets in Brown, $23.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! FireSwan Crossover Flare Leggings with Pockets in Dark Gray, $23.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! FireSwan Crossover Flare Leggings with Pockets in Olive Green, $23.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.