Amazon Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with This Under-$30 Rainbow Sweater
Take a cue from some of Hollywood's biggest names and bring a burst of color to your winter wardrobe. As one Amazon fashion offering proves, your go-to pullover sweater doesn't have to be monochromatic. Instead, you could take your coloring cue from a rainbow and pick up this popular colorful pullover that Amazon shoppers are "obsessed" with.
According to multiple Amazon reviewers, the Ferrtye Rainbow Pullover Sweater is a magnet for compliments. The lightweight crewneck, available in five variations, comes with a prominent rainbow across a solid color backing. Named a "super cute sweater" that withstood machine washing by one reviewer, the vibrant clothing option is now available at a discount, thanks to a coupon that can be added before checkout.
"This sweater exceeded my expectations," a reviewer wrote. "I thought I was just getting a cute inexpensive fun sweater but was blown away with the quality. The material is amazing. It is thick and soft and finely woven, reminding me of expensive silk sweaters."
Made of polyester and viscose, the long sleeve top does come with a bit of stretch. Additionally, the fabric is intended to be lightweight and moisture-wicking. "It's so soft, has just the right amount of stretch, and fits wonderfully," a shopper confirmed.
Some stylish reviewers shared their pullover styling secrets, noting that they wore the top with dress pants and jeans. It doesn't seem to matter what you pair the pullover with, as numerous reviewers wrote of how much others liked the sweater. "Compliments galore when I wear this sweater," a reviewer confirmed. Another shopper added, "Great sweater and super unique. I always get compliments."
Prepare to be the center of attention when you purchase this sweater for yourself from Amazon. There's no telling how long the special discount will last, so take advantage of the savings while you still can.
