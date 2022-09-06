Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Say These Squat-Proof Leggings Are 'Like Second Skin, but Better' — and They're on Sale Right Now You can score two pairs for under $30 for a limited time By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 6, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you ask us, flattering leggings and the fall season go hand in hand. After all, this is the time of the year when we're regularly reaching for cute yet comfy pants to pair with everything from oversized flannel shirts and off-the-shoulder sweaters to sporty workout tanks and breezy tunics for easy and effortless day-to-night dressing. Hilary Duff Layered a Matching Workout Set with a '90s Grunge Staple That Makes a Return Every Fall In an effort to prepare for the season ahead, we scoured Amazon for a foolproof pair that would hopefully save us some money in the long run, and landed on these best-selling high-waisted leggings by Fengbay, which come in assorted colors — several of which are on sale right now. Tons of color combinations are marked down to less than $30 when you click the on-page coupon. Amazon Buy It! Fengbay Two-Pack High-Waist Leggings, $28.99 with coupon (orig. $36.24); amazon.com At the time of this writing, the promotion extended to the black-and-pink, black-and-gray, and black-and-navy two packs; but check back often as Amazon pricing tends to fluctuate amongst various sizes and colors. If you tend to always gravitate toward classic black leggings, this two-for deal comes just in the knick of time. With a bundle priced this low, you can surely try something outside of your comfort zone and experiment with a fresh shade for a change of pace. As for the high-waisted, squat-proof bottoms themselves, there's a lot to love. They have racked up thousands of rave reviews from satisfied shoppers, many of whom claim these perform just as well (if not better) than more expensive athleisure brands for a fraction of the price. One reviewer said these are made of "the perfect material" and "never roll down or cinch too much" at the waist; while another shopper described the material "like second skin, but better," noting that the compression performed in "all the right places." There are also roomy pockets to hold your essentials, so you can move freely. Shop these discounted leggings below, and stock up while this sale is still going strong. fengbay-2-pack-high-waist-yoga-pants-black-navy-.jpg Amazon Buy It! Fengbay Two-Pack High-Waist Leggings, $28.99 with coupon (orig. $36.24); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fengbay Two-Pack High-Waist Leggings, $28.99 with coupon (orig. $36.24); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.