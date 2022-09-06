Shoppers Say These Squat-Proof Leggings Are 'Like Second Skin, but Better' — and They're on Sale Right Now

If you ask us, flattering leggings and the fall season go hand in hand. After all, this is the time of the year when we're regularly reaching for cute yet comfy pants to pair with everything from oversized flannel shirts and off-the-shoulder sweaters to sporty workout tanks and breezy tunics for easy and effortless day-to-night dressing.

In an effort to prepare for the season ahead, we scoured Amazon for a foolproof pair that would hopefully save us some money in the long run, and landed on these best-selling high-waisted leggings by Fengbay, which come in assorted colors — several of which are on sale right now. Tons of color combinations are marked down to less than $30 when you click the on-page coupon.

Amazon

Buy It! Fengbay Two-Pack High-Waist Leggings, $28.99 with coupon (orig. $36.24); amazon.com

At the time of this writing, the promotion extended to the black-and-pink, black-and-gray, and black-and-navy two packs; but check back often as Amazon pricing tends to fluctuate amongst various sizes and colors. If you tend to always gravitate toward classic black leggings, this two-for deal comes just in the knick of time. With a bundle priced this low, you can surely try something outside of your comfort zone and experiment with a fresh shade for a change of pace.

As for the high-waisted, squat-proof bottoms themselves, there's a lot to love. They have racked up thousands of rave reviews from satisfied shoppers, many of whom claim these perform just as well (if not better) than more expensive athleisure brands for a fraction of the price.

One reviewer said these are made of "the perfect material" and "never roll down or cinch too much" at the waist; while another shopper described the material "like second skin, but better," noting that the compression performed in "all the right places." There are also roomy pockets to hold your essentials, so you can move freely.

Shop these discounted leggings below, and stock up while this sale is still going strong.

fengbay-2-pack-high-waist-yoga-pants-black-navy-.jpg

Amazon

Amazon

