Amazon Shoppers Say Their 'Feet No Longer Hurt' After Wearing These Sneakers — and They're on Sale Today

“I walked every day in these”

By Amy Schulman
Published on February 12, 2023 11:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Feethit Womens Slip On Running Shoes Non Slip Walking Shoes Tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

If you're on your feet all day or simply need a stellar pair of comfortable walking shoes, consider heading to Amazon and checking out the serious discounts on reviewer-loved sneakers.

One standout deal right now is the Feethit Women's Slip On Running Shoes, which are marked down to as little as $37. The lightweight sneakers are super breathable thanks to a mesh lining, plus the shoes have a removable memory foam insole for arch support. The slip-on style is easy to get in and out of — no tying laces required — and the soles are designed with high traction to safely traverse indoor and outdoor terrain.

These sneakers can be worn for just about any occasion, whether you're heading to the gym, running errands, or going to work, and can be paired with jeans, leggings, and even a dress. Choose from a handful of colors, including red and pink, all of which are available in sizes 6–10.

Over 4,200 Amazon shoppers have given these sneakers a five-star rating, saying their "feet no longer hurt" after wearing them and they're "easy to walk in" for hours at a time. Even nursing students say the sneakers are "like walking on memory foam."

Another reviewer explained they were looking for a comfortable, supportive pair of shoes for a trip to Europe. "I walked every day in these," they said, adding that the sneakers "they held up." The sneakers "remained comfortable and always easy to slip on and slip off. My feet need support and without having to buy orthopedic shoes, these were great!" They finished off by maintaining, "I would buy them again!"

Head to Amazon to get the Feethit Women's Slip On Running Shoes while they're on sale.

