Amazon Shoppers Say Their Feet 'Never Ache' in These Sneakers — and They're on Sale

“For the first time in months, I finished my shift and noticed my feet did not hurt”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 21, 2023 05:00 AM

Feethit Womens Walking Shoes Tout
Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez

If your shoes are no longer providing you comfort during long walks or while you're on your feet all day, it's time to invest in a new pair.

Consider shopping the Feethit Casual Slip-On Sneakers while they're on sale at Amazon. The sneakers are outfitted with a synthetic sole and ultra breathable mesh on the top, designed with thousands of ventilated holes that keep your feet dry and cool. Its soft fabric will expand with your feet, so you'll feel comfortable even during hot, sweaty days. Thanks to a supportive insole the sneakers are like walking on a cloud, preventing your ankles and toes from hurting, plus it absorbs any shock.

As the name suggests, the slip-on sneakers are easy to take on and off — no tying laces required. Slip into them for just about any occasion, whether you're going for a run, riding a bike, hiking, or simply running errands. Shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, including green and gray, all of which are available in sizes six through 12.

Feethit Womens Walking Shoes
Amazon

Buy It! Feethit Casual Slip-On Sneakers in Black, $31.02 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Nearly a thousand Amazon shoppers have given the slip-on sneakers a five-star rating, with users noting they provide "unexpected comfort" and are like "wearing nothing." One reviewer said, "It's the first time in months my feet haven't hated me by the time I got home," while another added: "I walk my dog every day for at least one hour and my feet never ache in these."

A nurse shared, "I wore these on my nursing shift without breaking them in. For the first time in months, I finished my shift and noticed my feet did not hurt." They finished off by saying, "These shoes are amazing for the price and I'm more than satisfied."

Feethit Womens Walking Shoes
Amazon

Buy It! Feethit Casual Slip-On Sneakers in Red, $29.14 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the Feethit Casual Slip-On Sneakers while they're on sale.

