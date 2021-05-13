Shoppers Call This the ‘Perfect Casual Dress’ — and It’s Under $20 on Amazon
Gearing up for the warm season means pulling out your collection of strappy sandals and summer dresses. This type of weather requires a particular sartorial design, the most important two qualities being lightness and breathability. That's why this summer, everyone should be leaning on items like the Feager Casual Striped Criss Cross T-Shirt Dress, which checks all the boxes when it comes to summer wear.
The popular under-$20 Amazon striped dress is blended from a breathable cotton fabric, making it ideal for climbing temperatures. It features a criss-cross cut-out back, which is not only a cute detail but also one that provides some cooling relief when the weather is too hot. The dress hits above the knee, complete with a round crew neck and soft fabric throughout.
Buy It! Feager Casual Striped Criss Cross T-Shirt Dress, $17.98 with coupon (orig. $19.98); amazon.com
Slip into the versatile dress for any kind of event — whether you're off to dinner with friends or heading to the beach — since it should match just about anything. Available in sizes XS-XXL, the sundress comes in 12 colors, including pastels like light blue and purple and darker hues like navy and wine red.
Over one thousand Amazon shoppers have given the dress a five-star rating, with many reviewers saying it's "very flattering" and "so freaking cute." One shopper even goes on to say that she's finally found the "perfect casual dress."
"Love, love, love this dress," one five-star reviewer says. "It is perfect to dress up or down. Every time I wear this dress, I get stopped and complimented by men and women. It is a flattering cut and accentuates the areas I want. I even got a second in orange."
"I love this dress," another shopper shares. "It is 100 percent true to size. I ordered a small based on reviews [and] it fits perfect, not too tight. [It's] the perfect length to be cute out and about in the summer heat, but also modest enough to wear to the office. Buying more colors this week!"
Let your searching for the perfect summer dress finally come to fruition by shopping the Feager Casual Striped Criss Cross T-Shirt Dress on Amazon. And don't forget to apply the coupon to save an extra $2 on each dress purchase.
