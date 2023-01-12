Celebrities Are Accessorizing with Cozy Bags, and We Found Fuzzy Styles for Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom

Cozy comes in all forms, so while we're busy trying to stay warm and toasty during chilly temperatures, our accessory choices can also mimic that sentiment.

Right now, you can add a cozy vibe to your look with on-trend faux-shearling and faux-fur bags, and Nordstrom has a variety of shapes and sizes for up to 40 percent off. Celebrities like Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Megan Fox have recently been spotted wearing the trend, which can be paired to winterize a sophisticated style, or worn to complement an already comfy look.

You can find a variety of bag styles on sale, like this sand-colored mini tote with a fuzzy handle at 40 percent off, similar in size to Hilton Rothschild's version. Stylish and functional backpacks, which continue to gain steam in the fashion world, are also on sale, including this mixed-materials mini option that's roomy enough to hold all of your essentials.

Scroll down for some of our top cozy bag picks that you can grab on sale at Nordstrom today.

Cozy Bags on Sale at Nordstrom

Soft tote styles at Nordstrom are available in mini or more spacious, office-friendly styles. The Stand Studio Mini Teddy Tote can be draped across your forearm à la Hilton, and is spacious enough to hold your phone, beauty essentials, and a few other small items. Plus, it has an interior zip pocket for safely storing keys or cards.

For a roomier version, the Vince Camuto Faux Shearling tote that one shopper said is "perfect for colder months" has interior organizational pockets and can hold a small laptop. Its fuzzy woven style adds dimension and a zip closure ensures all of your personal items stay safe.

Mixed materials (think: leather and shearling combos) in mini styles are an easy way to combine elegance with snug details. This mini backpack gives off a more subtle touch of cozy comfort while offering contrast with black leather fabric. You can also grab the same look in a crossbody-meets-shoulder bag or hobo bag. Similarly, this mini crossbody bag features a white and black shearling-leather combination, plus gold tone protective studs on the bottom to keep your bag in good condition throughout the season.

If you're on the hunt for a cozy take on handbags for a fun night out, add the Vince Camuto Issey Clutch in wild mushroom faux shearling to your cart. Despite its smaller size, shoppers call it "roomy and comfortable." This mini faux shearling shoulder bag offers a retro spin on the shearling bag, while still being stylish for a night out. It includes a removable strap if you prefer a clutch style and discreet magnetic snap closure.

Aiming for a more elevated look? The Coach quilted shearling shoulder bag and Topshop shoulder bag — which is just $30 right now — mix gold hardware and a chain strap with a quilted fuzzy bag style.

Keep your style comfortable and fashionable this winter and grab one (or more) of these cozy bag styles while they're still on sale at Nordstrom.

