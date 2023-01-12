Lifestyle Fashion Celebrities Are Accessorizing with Cozy Bags, and We Found Fuzzy Styles for Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom Megan Fox and Nicky Hilton were spotted wearing the trend By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Website Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 12, 2023 02:00 AM

Photo: Head to Toe Celebs/BACKGRID; Nordstrom

Cozy comes in all forms, so while we're busy trying to stay warm and toasty during chilly temperatures, our accessory choices can also mimic that sentiment. Right now, you can add a cozy vibe to your look with on-trend faux-shearling and faux-fur bags, and Nordstrom has a variety of shapes and sizes for up to 40 percent off. Celebrities like Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Megan Fox have recently been spotted wearing the trend, which can be paired to winterize a sophisticated style, or worn to complement an already comfy look. You can find a variety of bag styles on sale, like this sand-colored mini tote with a fuzzy handle at 40 percent off, similar in size to Hilton Rothschild's version. Stylish and functional backpacks, which continue to gain steam in the fashion world, are also on sale, including this mixed-materials mini option that's roomy enough to hold all of your essentials. Scroll down for some of our top cozy bag picks that you can grab on sale at Nordstrom today. Cozy Bags on Sale at Nordstrom Stand Studio Mini Lizzie Teddy Faux Shearling Tote, $84 (orig. $140) Vince Camuto Orla Faux Shearling Tote, $100.80 (orig. $168) Aimee Kestenberg Bali Backpack, $173 (orig. $248) Aimee Kestenberg Let's Ride Mini Crossbody Bag in Natural Shearling, $89 (orig. $128) Vince Camuto Issey Clutch in Wild Mushroom Shearling, $100.80 (orig. $168) Simon Miller Mini Sasi Faux Shearling Shoulder Bag, $262.50 (orig. $375) Aimee Kestenberg Bali Hobo Bag, $187 (orig. $268) Aimee Kestenberg All for Love Convertible Leather Shoulder Bag, $208 (orig. $298) Coach Madison Quilted Genuine Shearling Shoulder Bag, $346.50 (orig. $495) Topshop Sheila Faux Shearling & Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $29.40 (orig. $49) Soft tote styles at Nordstrom are available in mini or more spacious, office-friendly styles. The Stand Studio Mini Teddy Tote can be draped across your forearm à la Hilton, and is spacious enough to hold your phone, beauty essentials, and a few other small items. Plus, it has an interior zip pocket for safely storing keys or cards. For a roomier version, the Vince Camuto Faux Shearling tote that one shopper said is "perfect for colder months" has interior organizational pockets and can hold a small laptop. Its fuzzy woven style adds dimension and a zip closure ensures all of your personal items stay safe. Nordstrom Buy It! Stand Studio Mini Lizzie Teddy Faux Shearling Tote, $84 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com More Than 100 The North Face Coats, Vests, and Fleeces Are Majorly Marked Down Right Now Mixed materials (think: leather and shearling combos) in mini styles are an easy way to combine elegance with snug details. This mini backpack gives off a more subtle touch of cozy comfort while offering contrast with black leather fabric. You can also grab the same look in a crossbody-meets-shoulder bag or hobo bag. Similarly, this mini crossbody bag features a white and black shearling-leather combination, plus gold tone protective studs on the bottom to keep your bag in good condition throughout the season. Nordstrom Buy It! Aimee Kestenberg Bali Backpack, $173 (orig. $248); nordstrom.com If you're on the hunt for a cozy take on handbags for a fun night out, add the Vince Camuto Issey Clutch in wild mushroom faux shearling to your cart. Despite its smaller size, shoppers call it "roomy and comfortable." This mini faux shearling shoulder bag offers a retro spin on the shearling bag, while still being stylish for a night out. It includes a removable strap if you prefer a clutch style and discreet magnetic snap closure. Aiming for a more elevated look? The Coach quilted shearling shoulder bag and Topshop shoulder bag — which is just $30 right now — mix gold hardware and a chain strap with a quilted fuzzy bag style. Nordstrom Buy It! Vince Camuto Issey Clutch in Wild Mushroom Shearling, $100.80 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com

Keep your style comfortable and fashionable this winter and grab one (or more) of these cozy bag styles while they're still on sale at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom Buy It! Coach Madison Quilted Genuine Shearling Shoulder Bag, $346.50 (orig. $495); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Buy It! Topshop Sheila Faux Shearling & Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $29.40 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com