Celebrities Are Accessorizing with Cozy Bags, and We Found Fuzzy Styles for Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom

Megan Fox and Nicky Hilton were spotted wearing the trend

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer

Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. Lauren received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 02:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

*EXCLUSIVE* - Socialite Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild have their hands full of shopping bags as they leave Kitson in Beverly Hills; STAND STUDIO Mini Lizzie Teddy Faux Shearling Tote
Photo: Head to Toe Celebs/BACKGRID; Nordstrom

Cozy comes in all forms, so while we're busy trying to stay warm and toasty during chilly temperatures, our accessory choices can also mimic that sentiment.

Right now, you can add a cozy vibe to your look with on-trend faux-shearling and faux-fur bags, and Nordstrom has a variety of shapes and sizes for up to 40 percent off. Celebrities like Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Megan Fox have recently been spotted wearing the trend, which can be paired to winterize a sophisticated style, or worn to complement an already comfy look.

You can find a variety of bag styles on sale, like this sand-colored mini tote with a fuzzy handle at 40 percent off, similar in size to Hilton Rothschild's version. Stylish and functional backpacks, which continue to gain steam in the fashion world, are also on sale, including this mixed-materials mini option that's roomy enough to hold all of your essentials.

Scroll down for some of our top cozy bag picks that you can grab on sale at Nordstrom today.

Cozy Bags on Sale at Nordstrom

Soft tote styles at Nordstrom are available in mini or more spacious, office-friendly styles. The Stand Studio Mini Teddy Tote can be draped across your forearm à la Hilton, and is spacious enough to hold your phone, beauty essentials, and a few other small items. Plus, it has an interior zip pocket for safely storing keys or cards.

For a roomier version, the Vince Camuto Faux Shearling tote that one shopper said is "perfect for colder months" has interior organizational pockets and can hold a small laptop. Its fuzzy woven style adds dimension and a zip closure ensures all of your personal items stay safe.

STAND STUDIO Mini Lizzie Teddy Faux Shearling Tote
Nordstrom

Buy It! Stand Studio Mini Lizzie Teddy Faux Shearling Tote, $84 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com

Mixed materials (think: leather and shearling combos) in mini styles are an easy way to combine elegance with snug details. This mini backpack gives off a more subtle touch of cozy comfort while offering contrast with black leather fabric. You can also grab the same look in a crossbody-meets-shoulder bag or hobo bag. Similarly, this mini crossbody bag features a white and black shearling-leather combination, plus gold tone protective studs on the bottom to keep your bag in good condition throughout the season.

AIMEE KESTENBERG Bali Backpack
Nordstrom

Buy It! Aimee Kestenberg Bali Backpack, $173 (orig. $248); nordstrom.com

If you're on the hunt for a cozy take on handbags for a fun night out, add the Vince Camuto Issey Clutch in wild mushroom faux shearling to your cart. Despite its smaller size, shoppers call it "roomy and comfortable." This mini faux shearling shoulder bag offers a retro spin on the shearling bag, while still being stylish for a night out. It includes a removable strap if you prefer a clutch style and discreet magnetic snap closure.

Aiming for a more elevated look? The Coach quilted shearling shoulder bag and Topshop shoulder bag — which is just $30 right now — mix gold hardware and a chain strap with a quilted fuzzy bag style.

VINCE CAMUTO Issey Clutch
Nordstrom

Buy It! Vince Camuto Issey Clutch in Wild Mushroom Shearling, $100.80 (orig. $168); nordstrom.com

Keep your style comfortable and fashionable this winter and grab one (or more) of these cozy bag styles while they're still on sale at Nordstrom.

COACH Madison Quilted Genuine Shearling Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom

Buy It! Coach Madison Quilted Genuine Shearling Shoulder Bag, $346.50 (orig. $495); nordstrom.com

TOPSHOP Sheila Faux Shearling & Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Sheila Faux Shearling & Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $29.40 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Hailey Bieber Beige Flare Leggings tout
Hailey Bieber Did Pilates in the Flattering Leggings Style Hollywood Loves — but With a Twist
TOLOCO Massage Gun Upgrade Percussion Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Top-Rated Massage Gun That's 'Like Having Your Own Personal Masseuse'  — and It's 77% Off
Longchamp Bag Gilt Sale tout
Kate Middleton and I Have Carried These Durable, Stylish Tote Bags for Years — and They're Secretly on Sale
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Beige Flare Leggings tout
Hailey Bieber Did Pilates in the Flattering Leggings Style Hollywood Loves — but With a Twist
Longchamp Bag Gilt Sale tout
Kate Middleton and I Have Carried These Durable, Stylish Tote Bags for Years — and They're Secretly on Sale
Athletic Propulsion Labs APL Sneakers
Chrissy Teigen and I Both Wear These Insanely Comfortable Sneakers on Repeat
MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Bodysuit
Thousands of Amazon Reviewers Have Raved About This 'Super Flattering' Bodysuit, and It's on Sale for $24
Prettygarden plaid shacket
Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling New Shacket 'Impressively Soft' — and It's on Sale Right Now
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on November 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Jennifer Garner is seen on December 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cli-df7M6JQ/. Ariana Grande/Instagram
More Than 100 The North Face Coats, Vests, and Fleeces Are Majorly Marked Down Right Now
Baleine 6-Pack Oversized Moving Bags with Reinforced Handles
Amazon Shoppers Call These Storage Bags an 'Absolute Lifesaver,' and They're Just $6 Apiece
Amazon Joggers
Amazon's 'Incredibly Soft' Joggers Have Over 20,000 Perfect Ratings and Are on Sale Starting at Just $12
Kendall Jenner Alo Yoga Leggings tout
Kendall Jenner Can't Stop Wearing These Black Leggings That Shoppers Think 'Feel Like Butter'
amazon activewear deals tout
Amazon Quietly Launched a Section That's Packed with Comfy Activewear — and Our Favorite Finds Are on Sale
Mindy Kaling Outdoor Voices Set tout
Mindy Kaling Sipped a Smoothie in This Comfy Loungewear Set — Here's Why You Need It in Your Closet
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Emma Roberts attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Emmatout Getty 1441071245
Emma Roberts' Playful Pants Include the Feminine Detail That's Poised to Be Huge Again This Year
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Last Chance Deals
Sale Alert! You Can Still Score Up to 71% Off Ugg, Levi's, Longchamp, and More Coveted Brands at Nordstrom
Jennifer Garner Brooks Ghost 14 Sneakers Tout
PSA: A Comfy Shoe from the Sneaker Brand Jennifer Garner Often Wears Is at Its Lowest Price in Awhile Today
Jennifer Garner Instagram
Jennifer Garner Made Chili in the Cozy Winter Sweater You Can Never Have Too Many Of
Cozy Elevated Basics on Sale Amazon tout
So Many Cozy Elevated Basics Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Starting at $13