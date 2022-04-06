This Stylish Two-Piece Set Is a 'Vacation-Wear Must,' Comes in 15 Bright Colors, and Starts at $31

The two-piece set is made with breathable and moisture-wicking cotton, which shoppers say feels similar to linen due to its lightweight feel. The cropped top has fluttered sleeves, a ruffled hem, and a deep V-neck that shows "just enough cleavage," per reviewers, while the flowing pants feature high slits on the outside, putting legs on full display while also cooling you down. The high-waisted bottoms also have an adjustable waist, with a drawstring that includes little silver bead details for an upscale look.