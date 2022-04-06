This Stylish Two-Piece Set Is a 'Vacation-Wear Must,' Comes in 15 Bright Colors, and Starts at $31
Relaxed and colorful is the way to go when shopping for a vacation outfit — or any outfit, really. Whether you've already booked a trip or not, warm weather is on the way, so it's no surprise that cute and stylish two-piece sets like this one are on everyone's radar.
The FancyInn V-Neck Two-Piece Set is a popular buy on Amazon right now, according to the retailer's Movers and Shakers chart. Plus, select colors and sizes are on sale for as little as $31. So if you want a change from maxi dresses and rompers, you should definitely consider this.
The two-piece set is made with breathable and moisture-wicking cotton, which shoppers say feels similar to linen due to its lightweight feel. The cropped top has fluttered sleeves, a ruffled hem, and a deep V-neck that shows "just enough cleavage," per reviewers, while the flowing pants feature high slits on the outside, putting legs on full display while also cooling you down. The high-waisted bottoms also have an adjustable waist, with a drawstring that includes little silver bead details for an upscale look.
The flirty number comes in 15 solid colors and patterns, including turmeric yellow, turquoise, black, and floral print. It's available in sizes extra small through extra large, and shoppers claim that it fits true to size (just keep in mind that it's not stretchy, so if you want a looser fit, consider sizing up).
The "vacation-wear must" has earned more than 2,800 five-star ratings on Amazon to date. In reviews, shoppers share that they've worn it on vacation, on a cruise, to the beach, at brunch, and to bachelorette parties. "Absolutely beautiful outfit," one reviewer wrote. "I received countless compliments and people couldn't believe it came from Amazon."
Another confessed to buying the set in another color. "Do you ever wear something that you just [get] so many compliments on and feel amazing in? That's this," they said of the stylish and comfortable outfit. "This set looks expensive. Pair it with accessories and your look [will] scream VIP."
Forget the tank-and-jean-shorts combo and go for this FancyInn two-piece while it's on sale at Amazon.
Buy It! FancyInn V-Neck Two-Piece Set, $35.99–$37.99; amazon.com
- This Stylish Two-Piece Set Is a 'Vacation-Wear Must,' Comes in 15 Bright Colors, and Starts at $31
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Flattering Cami a 'Summer Staple,' and It's on Sale for $21
- These Comfy Spring Finds Are Up to 43% Off at Anthropologie Right Now
- Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton Both Love This Sunglasses Brand — and So Many Pairs Are on Sale Right Now