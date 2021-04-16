Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $21 Midi the Perfect Summer Dress

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
After spending the past year rotating mainly between sweats and PJs, we’re willing to predict that this summer will be filled with fashion statements at every opportunity. Wearing a pretty dress to the grocery store? Why not? Or a going-out top to hang with friends at the park? No one’s going to judge.
Amazon shoppers have found a budget-friendly, figure-flattering dress that’s made to be shown off all summer long. Meet the Fancyinn Tie-Front Midi Dress, available starting at just $21: It’s backed by hundreds of five-star reviews that attest to its incredible fit, high quality, and breezy design that practically begs to be shown off.
While its spaghetti straps and tie-front neckline give the summer midi dress a definitively flirty vibe, it’s balanced out by its length and sweet faux buttons down the bottom, so it feels equally appropriate on a picnic date as at a family barbecue. Since the tie is adjustable, you can customize it to fit your bust just how you want it. Its ruched back both hides your bra (if you’re wearing one — lots of reviews say you won’t need to) and gives the dress a bit more wiggle room in case you’re between sizes or aren’t sure which size to order. And since this midi comes in 36 (!) colors and patterns, your hardest decision may just be which to choose.
"I absolutely loved everything about this dress," one reviewer wrote. "I ordered two for my vacation. When I saw how nice they are and how they fit I ordered three more. I'm seriously thinking about getting a couple more, I have never been so satisfied with anything as I am with these dresses."
Reviewers are wearing the dress everywhere from vacations to weddings to girls’ weekends — even maternity photoshoots and baby showers. Due to its flowy skirt and open neckline, new mamas and moms-to-be say it easily accommodates a bump and makes breastfeeding easy.
"Got my dress today and tried it on immediately; absolutely love it!," a reviewer raved. "The dress is super silky soft and fits just right! Really happy the dress is pretty long considering how big my belly is at 32 weeks pregnant."
Even those who are skeptical about online fashion purchases say the Fancyinn Tie-Front Midi Dress has met their expectations.
"Honestly this has got to be one of my favorite purchases off Amazon ever. I absolutely adore this dress. I wear it all the time and get so many compliments," one happy customer wrote. "I’ve had this dress for awhile now and it’s still holding up extremely well. Not a single thread or tear on it yet."
If you’re ready to try the midi many Amazon shoppers are crowning ″the perfect summer dress," shop the Fancyinn Tie-Front Midi Dress below.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.