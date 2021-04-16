Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $21 Midi the Perfect Summer Dress

While its spaghetti straps and tie-front neckline give the summer midi dress a definitively flirty vibe, it’s balanced out by its length and sweet faux buttons down the bottom, so it feels equally appropriate on a picnic date as at a family barbecue. Since the tie is adjustable, you can customize it to fit your bust just how you want it. Its ruched back both hides your bra (if you’re wearing one — lots of reviews say you won’t need to) and gives the dress a bit more wiggle room in case you’re between sizes or aren’t sure which size to order. And since this midi comes in 36 (!) colors and patterns, your hardest decision may just be which to choose.