Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Love This 'Super Flattering' Fall Dress So Much, They're Convincing Others to Buy It Grab it while it’s on sale at Amazon starting at $32 By Brittany VanDerBill Brittany VanDerBill Instagram Brittany VanDerBill is a writer based in Minnesota. She has been writing copy and content for businesses and publications since 2016. She began writing for Dotdash Meredith in 2021, covering a variety of topics including pets, clothing, and product guides. Her bylines include PEOPLE, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, and more. She has also written sponsored content for The Foundry 360, Dotdash Meredith's award-winning custom content studio. When she's not writing, Brittany is devouring a good book over a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon (probably with her cat on her lap), finding amazing deals online, or plotting her next travel adventure. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon September's arrival signals the end of summer and the start of a fresh school year. But it also means cozy sweaters, tall boots, and gorgeous dresses that mirror the colors of falling leaves, like this long-sleeve tiered mini dress that Amazon shoppers are loving right now. Also, it happens to be on sale. Made from a lightweight cotton-blend material, the Fancyinn Mini Ruffle Dress with Pockets offers a loose-fitting silhouette; one shopper described it as "roomy without being boxy or too big." Naturally, that flowing style is perfect for all kinds of late summer and early fall outings. Sizing options range from extra-small to extra-large. The pull-on dress even has pockets, a definite bonus. Most of the 19 beautiful shades the dress comes in are on sale for $35 (or even less!), so you might want to treat yourself to more than one. Amazon Buy It! Fancyinn Mini Ruffle Dress with Pockets in Yellow, $32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Lighter-colored dresses have a full lining, while the others have lining in just the bodice. Choose the wine red shade to really get into the fall spirit, or add a dash of vibrant color to a gloomy day with the tangerine hue. Pairing the dress with sandals is a stylish combination that's practically meant for a sunny happy hour on the patio. As the nights get cooler, swap out the sandals for your favorite sneakers. Once fall officially arrives — and with it the crisp autumn air — dig out your favorite knee-high boots to create a quintessential fall ensemble. Or, make the dress warmer in late fall by wearing it with tights and a gorgeous pair of booties. Reviewers have called the dress "soft and flowy" and "super flattering," part of the reason it has over 7,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. One customer wore it to college graduation and loved it so much, they actually convinced other people to buy their own. Another ordered multiple colors and wrote that they always receive compliments when wearing any of them. If you're ready for some fabulous fall outfits, head over to Amazon now to order the Fancyinn Mini Ruffle Dress with Pockets while it's on sale. Amazon Buy It! Fancyinn Mini Ruffle Dress with Pockets in Apricot, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fancyinn Mini Ruffle Dress with Pockets in Light Green, $34.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Fancyinn Mini Ruffle Dress with Pockets in Wine Red, $32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.