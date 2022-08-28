Shoppers Love This 'Super Flattering' Fall Dress So Much, They're Convincing Others to Buy It

Grab it while it’s on sale at Amazon starting at $32

By
Brittany VanDerBill
Brittany VanDerBill
Brittany VanDerBill

Brittany VanDerBill is a writer based in Minnesota. She has been writing copy and content for businesses and publications since 2016. She began writing for Dotdash Meredith in 2021, covering a variety of topics including pets, clothing, and product guides. Her bylines include PEOPLE, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, and more. She has also written sponsored content for The Foundry 360, Dotdash Meredith's award-winning custom content studio. When she's not writing, Brittany is devouring a good book over a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon (probably with her cat on her lap), finding amazing deals online, or plotting her next travel adventure.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2022 03:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

FANCYINN Cute Shift Tunic Dress Ruffle Swing Babydoll
Photo: Amazon

September's arrival signals the end of summer and the start of a fresh school year. But it also means cozy sweaters, tall boots, and gorgeous dresses that mirror the colors of falling leaves, like this long-sleeve tiered mini dress that Amazon shoppers are loving right now. Also, it happens to be on sale.

Made from a lightweight cotton-blend material, the Fancyinn Mini Ruffle Dress with Pockets offers a loose-fitting silhouette; one shopper described it as "roomy without being boxy or too big." Naturally, that flowing style is perfect for all kinds of late summer and early fall outings.

Sizing options range from extra-small to extra-large. The pull-on dress even has pockets, a definite bonus.

Most of the 19 beautiful shades the dress comes in are on sale for $35 (or even less!), so you might want to treat yourself to more than one.

FANCYINN Cute Shift Tunic Dress Ruffle Swing Babydoll
Amazon

Buy It! Fancyinn Mini Ruffle Dress with Pockets in Yellow, $32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Lighter-colored dresses have a full lining, while the others have lining in just the bodice. Choose the wine red shade to really get into the fall spirit, or add a dash of vibrant color to a gloomy day with the tangerine hue.

Pairing the dress with sandals is a stylish combination that's practically meant for a sunny happy hour on the patio. As the nights get cooler, swap out the sandals for your favorite sneakers. Once fall officially arrives — and with it the crisp autumn air — dig out your favorite knee-high boots to create a quintessential fall ensemble. Or, make the dress warmer in late fall by wearing it with tights and a gorgeous pair of booties.

Reviewers have called the dress "soft and flowy" and "super flattering," part of the reason it has over 7,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. One customer wore it to college graduation and loved it so much, they actually convinced other people to buy their own. Another ordered multiple colors and wrote that they always receive compliments when wearing any of them.

If you're ready for some fabulous fall outfits, head over to Amazon now to order the Fancyinn Mini Ruffle Dress with Pockets while it's on sale.

FANCYINN Cute Shift Tunic Dress Ruffle Swing Babydoll
Amazon

Buy It! Fancyinn Mini Ruffle Dress with Pockets in Apricot, $33.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

FANCYINN Cute Shift Tunic Dress Ruffle Swing Babydoll
Amazon

Buy It! Fancyinn Mini Ruffle Dress with Pockets in Light Green, $34.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

FANCYINN Cute Shift Tunic Dress Ruffle Swing Babydoll
Amazon

Buy It! Fancyinn Mini Ruffle Dress with Pockets in Wine Red, $32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Amazon End of Summer Fashion
Amazon's End-of-Summer Sale Is Overflowing with Deals on Dresses, Jumpsuits, and Blouses — Up to 77% Off
Summer Dress Deals Under $50
Ruffles, Ruching, Pockets! All of These Cute Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
Best Summer Dresses
Pretty Summer Dresses Are on Sale for as Little as $17 During Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Summer Fashion 2022
Amazon Slashed Prices on 9,000 Dresses, Swimsuits, and Summer-Ready Clothes — Up to 56% Off
skirt, shoes
Amazon's Hidden Section of Customer-Loved Fashion Is Packed with Summer Styles — and Prices Start at $25
Amazon flowy maxi dresses
Surprise! There Are Over 9,500 Flowy Maxi Dresses on Amazon That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather
Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Shoppers Are Wearing This Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' with Everything They Own, and It's on Sale
OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Shoppers Are Getting Fall-Ready with This 'Super Flattering' Long-Sleeve Midi Dress That's Under $30
AUSELILY Women's Short Sleeve Pockets Empire Waist Pleated Loose Swing Casual Flare Dress
Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of This 'Magic Dress' That's Now on Sale for $30
Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants
Shoppers Can't Stop Adding These $34 Best-Selling Wide-Leg Pants to Their Carts Ahead of Fall
Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Shoppers Say This Sleeveless Jumpsuit with Pockets Is the Most Comfortable Outfit They Own
Mitilly dress
Amazon Shoppers Say They Get 'a Lot of Wear' Out of This Versatile Dress — and It Has Double Discounts
Stylish Corduroy Long-Sleeve Top
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Corduroy Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' and on Sale for $28 Right Now
Eyelet Sleeveless Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Extremely Flattering' $18 Blouse with Eyelet Details
ECOWISH Womens V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress
This 'Amazingly Flattering' Mini Dress Is a New Amazon Shopper Favorite — and It's as Little as $32
Short Sleeve Dress with Pockets
This Flowy Dress with Pockets Is Being Called the 'Perfect Closet Staple,' and It's on Sale