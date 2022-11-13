Looking for Matching Family Holiday Pajamas? These Popular Picks on Amazon Are Festive and Affordable

The holidays are quickly approaching, which means it's time to start making your shopping game plan now. Buying gifts for friends and loved ones is likely at the top of the list, but you may be on the hunt for other items to bring your holiday visions and traditions to life. While some families go from door to door singing carols, others opt to gather around the fireplace sipping hot cocoa in matching pajamas.

If your situation sounds more like the latter, you're in luck: Amazon has tons of festive holiday pajamas so that everyone can join in on the fun — yes, that includes the dogs, too. There are a plethora of prints, designs, and colors to ring in the season. Whether you like a more traditional print, like snowflakes or candy canes, or want something extra jolly, like a certain red nose reindeer, Amazon is chock-full of cozy sleepwear that'll make your greeting cards and other festivities extra merry.

Below, we rounded up six pairs of holiday pajamas you'll want to add to your cart, and they're all very budget-friendly.

Shop Family Holiday Pajamas on Amazon

Burt's Bees Baby Matching Holiday Organic Cotton Pajamas

Winter is the ideal time to bring out your warmest sleepwear, especially pairs designed with fabrics you can feel good about. Made from 100 percent organic cotton, these "soft and cute" pajamas are available in 24 different prints, featuring snowflakes, red and green color schemes, and tiny reindeers. Most styles come with a printed bottom and solid, long sleeve top.

With more than 3,500 five-star ratings, it's safe to say shoppers love them — and some continue to add them to their carts every season. "Burt's Bees are my favorite matching PJs, [I] love all the patterns and they're very comfy," one five-star reviewer said. "[I've] purchased at least two pairs each year for seven years now." They're available in a range of sizes for newborns and kids, as well as XS to XXL for men and women.

Amazon

Buy It! Burt's Bees Baby Matching Holiday Organic Cotton Pajamas, $9.10–$38.51; amazon.com

The Children's Place Family Matching Christmas Holiday Pajamas Sets

For pajamas with coordinating printed tops and bottoms, you may want to opt for these ones from The Children's Place that shoppers call "very cute." They're made from 100 percent cotton and are available in 44 prints — so you're bound to find a festive pair the whole family will love.

One reviewer said, "All in all this is a great set of PJs for people of any age who want a matching family set that is affordable and comfortable." With the most expensive pair costing $27, these are some of the most affordable holiday pajamas we've found, and they're one of Amazon's best sellers.

Amazon

Buy It! The Children's Place Family Matching Holiday Pajamas Sets, $6.39–$27.35; amazon.com

Shelry Christmas Family Matching Pajamas

If you're in the market for more colorful classic pajamas, these cotton Christmas tree ones would be a good pick. Available in sizes 1T to 4X, they can be worn by the whole family, and plenty of shoppers have raved about their comfort. In fact, they have more than 4,500 five-star ratings.

One reviewer, who bought them for every member in their family — dogs and dolls included — said, "They are SOOO soft and stretchy but not thin at all. The fabric is thick and soft enough that they are not at all indecent but still very comfortable."

Amazon

Buy It! Shelry Christmas Family Matching Pajamas, $12.99–$39.99; amazon.com

PajamaGram Christmas Pajamas For Family

To ward off the brisk wind chill, opt for PajamaGram's "cute and cuddly" options that are made from lightweight fleece. With an elastic waist closure, these pajamas are super comfortable and available in three patterns, including a navy polar bear design, candy cane stripes, and classic red and white plaid. And your pets can even join in on the fun during the holiday season with their own tiny pair.

One shopper, who purchased a pair for their pup, said: "It's well made, [and] has a hole for a leash to connect to the collar. When I went to take it off the dog, he acted like he didn't want me to and followed me around the house until I put it in the pile to wrap for Christmas."

Amazon

Buy It! PajamaGram Christmas Pajamas for Family, $24.99–$75.99; amazon.com

Ekouaer Christmas Family Matching Pajamas

For more luxurious-looking family pajamas, this pair of long sleeve pajamas with a silk-like feel would be ideal. Available in 11 colors and prints, find a pair for the family that everyone will like to wear — whether it's with classic Christmas colors or a quintessential holiday pattern.

"They are so comfortable and the perfect weight," one five-star reviewer said. "Our Christmas picture was perfect." Another person added: "These are one of the most comfortable pajamas I have worn."

Amazon

Buy It! Ekouaer Christmas Family Matching Pajamas, $34.99–$50.99; amazon.com

WephuPSho Family Christmas PJs Matching Sets

For more matching fun, you'll want to consider these pajama sets available in a range of sizes for babies to toddlers, and also for adults. Made with a polyester and cotton blend, these festive pajamas are super soft and great for the holidays. One five-star reviewer said they're "perfect to bring the family together at Christmas."

Amazon

Buy It! WephuPSho Family Christmas PJs Matching Sets, $2.95–$22.98; amazon.com

No matter which matching holiday pajama(s) from this list stands out to you, you're bound to end up with a look so fun and festive that you'll want to practically sleep in them all season.

