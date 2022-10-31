As the weather gets cooler, we're all finding ourselves craving comfort and warmth over everything else. And that means stocking up our closets with oversized sweaters, knit hats, and plenty of blanket-like scarves.

If you're looking to revamp your scarf collection, don't worry: There are tons of cute, cozy, blanket-like scarves available at Amazon, and prices start at just $11.

Even if the idea of big snowfalls and bustling winds still feels far away, it's the perfect time to get yourself all set for that mega-cold weather. And as we all know, late fall can have its share of chilly days, too, and when those mornings come around, you won't want to be unprepared by not having the right clothing items to keep you warm. Plus, a large plaid scarf can really add a pop to any outfit.

Shop Cozy Scarves from Amazon:

One of the many looks we love is this tassel plaid scarf from American Trends for $14, which comes in 23 pretty colors and styles, ranging from black and red to burnt orange to green and navy. It features a tartan pattern, an oversized fit, and edge tassels that provide some extra flair. "This is a very soft, big scarf," a five-star reviewer wrote. "You can wear it in many ways and it is warm without being excessively hot. Definitely would buy again."

Buy It! American Trends Tassel Plaid Scarf, $14.49; amazon.com

There's also this plaid tartan scarf from Vivian and Vincent for $16, which has earned hundreds of five-star reviews for its ample size and soft, comforting feel. It comes in 18 colors and patterns, including a festive orange hue and variations of gray that will easily complement different coats. One shopper called it the "perfect scarf" and added that "it's a beautiful, soft extra-large scarf! Great for layering and matches so many different fall outfits."

Buy It! Vivian and Vincent Tassel Plaid Tartan Scarf, $15.95; amazon.com

If a plaid scarf isn't your thing, there are still some great options for you, including this super-soft, extra-long $17 scarf. It's made of a blend of fine viscose and modal, resulting in a cashmere feel. It can be worn draped like a shawl or wrapped around your neck, and it stays wrinkle-free. Plus, the scarf is available in a whopping 27 solid colors, like gray, black, blue, green, and turmeric yellow. A reviewer shared that they wore the scarf on a cold January trip to New York and were "impressed" by how good it looked and felt. "It's super soft and cute, but most importantly it's warm!" they raved. "It helped so much with the cold and it's a great price, too."

Buy It! Furtalk Blanket Scarf, $16.99; amazon.com

Get ahead of those colder upcoming days and pick up a scarf for yourself; when the temperature drops, you'll be so glad you came prepared. Check out more options below, all under $25.

Buy It! Loritta Long Plaid Scarf, $10.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Easysmile Buffalo Blanket Scarf, $15.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Bess Bridal Plaid Winter Scarf, $15.54 with coupon (orig. $16.89); amazon.com

Buy It! Riiqichy Chunky Knit Scarf, $19.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Jeelow Blanket Scarf, $22.99; amazon.com

