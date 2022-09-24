Need a New Shacket? Here Are 9 Under-$50 Options That Amazon Shoppers Say Are 'Perfect for Fall'

Shackets have been around for years, but the trend (and its fun name) really started to stick last fall when they were seen practically everywhere, and we're not mad about it. The cozy shirt and jacket combo is the perfect lightweight cover-up to get you through brisk mornings and hot afternoons in style.

Luckily, it's not too late to hop on the shacket trend, and as a matter of fact, we found nine stylish options that are available at Amazon for less than $50 each. Some are even on sale with prices starting at $28. Our list includes several prints like plaid, leopard, colorblock, and solid shades along with fabrics such as denim and corduroy.

Keep scrolling to see all the shackets you should consider adding to your wardrobe.

Under-$50 Shackets at Amazon

At this point, it's not a secret that shackets are bound to be seen everywhere this season, and Although fall has just officially kicked off, we're already seeing people showcase their favorites on Instagram and TikTok. We know shopping for clothes online can be intimidating, but Amazon has made the process so much easier with its Try Before You Buy program, which applies to select items if you're a Prime member. You get to try on your favorite pieces for up to seven days and you only pay for what you keep.

If you're questioning whether or not you need a shacket, take it from several shoppers who say they're "perfect for fall." We aren't surprised that the Automet Shacket is an Amazon best-seller since it's made with soft fabric and has a fall-inspired plaid print that's available in 15 colors. It also has two large chest pockets and a button closure that make it functional, too. Plus, it's easy to care for, as it's machine washable.

For something a little less busy and more versatile, turn to the Dokotoo Corduroy Button-Down Shacket. It has a loose fit that makes it incredibly comfortable and easy to style in various ways like half tucked, fully tucked, or open and unbuttoned. Tons of shoppers left image reviews that show the shacket being paired with leggings, denim shorts, and jeans. Choose from 30 solid colors, eight plaid prints, and six colorblock shades.

You can't go wrong with any of these Amazon shackets, especially when they cost just $50 or less so don't hesitate to add a few to your wardrobe. We have a feeling you'll be wearing them a lot over the next few months.

