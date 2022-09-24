Need a New Shacket? Here Are 9 Under-$50 Options That Amazon Shoppers Say Are 'Perfect for Fall'

Our list includes plaid, colorblock, and leopard prints

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 24, 2022 04:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon shacket roundup
Photo: Amazon

Shackets have been around for years, but the trend (and its fun name) really started to stick last fall when they were seen practically everywhere, and we're not mad about it. The cozy shirt and jacket combo is the perfect lightweight cover-up to get you through brisk mornings and hot afternoons in style.

Luckily, it's not too late to hop on the shacket trend, and as a matter of fact, we found nine stylish options that are available at Amazon for less than $50 each. Some are even on sale with prices starting at $28. Our list includes several prints like plaid, leopard, colorblock, and solid shades along with fabrics such as denim and corduroy.

Keep scrolling to see all the shackets you should consider adding to your wardrobe.

Under-$50 Shackets at Amazon

At this point, it's not a secret that shackets are bound to be seen everywhere this season, and Although fall has just officially kicked off, we're already seeing people showcase their favorites on Instagram and TikTok. We know shopping for clothes online can be intimidating, but Amazon has made the process so much easier with its Try Before You Buy program, which applies to select items if you're a Prime member. You get to try on your favorite pieces for up to seven days and you only pay for what you keep.

If you're questioning whether or not you need a shacket, take it from several shoppers who say they're "perfect for fall." We aren't surprised that the Automet Shacket is an Amazon best-seller since it's made with soft fabric and has a fall-inspired plaid print that's available in 15 colors. It also has two large chest pockets and a button closure that make it functional, too. Plus, it's easy to care for, as it's machine washable.

Amazon shacket roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Automet Casual Plaid Shacket, $35.98 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

For something a little less busy and more versatile, turn to the Dokotoo Corduroy Button-Down Shacket. It has a loose fit that makes it incredibly comfortable and easy to style in various ways like half tucked, fully tucked, or open and unbuttoned. Tons of shoppers left image reviews that show the shacket being paired with leggings, denim shorts, and jeans. Choose from 30 solid colors, eight plaid prints, and six colorblock shades.

Amazon shacket roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Corduroy Button-Down Shacket, $33.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

You can't go wrong with any of these Amazon shackets, especially when they cost just $50 or less so don't hesitate to add a few to your wardrobe. We have a feeling you'll be wearing them a lot over the next few months.

Amazon shacket roundup
Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGarden Colorblock Shacket, $35.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Amazon shacket roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Sidefeel Corduroy Hooded Colorblock Shacket, $33.14 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Amazon shacket roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Contrast Leopard Denim Shacket, $35.09 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon shacket roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Gihuo Cropped Button-Down Corduroy Shacket, $27.99; amazon.com

Amazon shacket roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Puwei Long Flannel Plaid Shacket, $44.99 (orig. $67.99); amazon.com

Amazon shacket roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Hixiaohe Casual Oversized Button-Down Corduroy Shacket, $42.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon shacket roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Boutikome Plaid Lapel Button-Down Shacket, $33.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Gigi Hadid is seen in NoHo
Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Fall Trend That Should Actually Be a Spring Closet Staple, Too
Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down
Shoppers Call This Fall Shacket a 'Favorite Amazon Find,' and It Has Double Discounts
Ainangua Women's Casual Wool Blend Long Plaid Shirt Jacket
Shoppers Say This Plaid Shacket Can 'Magically Tie Together' Most Outfits, and It's Under $50
Fall Mini Dresses Under $40 Tout
If You Buy One Thing This Fall, Make It This Easy-to-Layer Dress Style — Available on Amazon for Under $40
7 Cozy Sweaters That Are ‘Perfect for Fall’ — on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon
7 Cozy Sweaters That Are 'Perfect for Fall' — on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon
Amazon Fashion deals
I Shop Deals on the Internet for a Living, and Amazon's Fall Fashion Sale Is the Best Thing on the Site
Anrabess sweater
Amazon's Best-Selling Pullover Is a Cross Between a Casual Crew Neck and a Cozy Sweater — and It's on Sale
Elevated Sweatshirts Under $30
10 Incredibly Comfy Oversized Sweatshirts Under $40 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals Tout
All of These Stylish Long-Sleeve Dresses for Fall Come from an Under-the-Radar Amazon Sale Section
Hilary Duff fall flannel
Hilary Duff Layered a Matching Workout Set with a '90s Grunge Staple That Makes a Return Every Fall
Sweats Roundup Tout
Shopper-Loved Sweats with Steep Discounts Are All Over Amazon — If You Know Where to Look
Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirt
Shoppers Are Wearing This Shacket That's 'Perfect for Fall' with Everything They Own, and It's on Sale
Amazon Fall dresses
10 Gorgeous Fall Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Summer Dress Deals Under $50
Ruffles, Ruching, Pockets! All of These Cute Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon
Amazon flowy maxi dresses
Surprise! There Are Over 9,500 Flowy Maxi Dresses on Amazon That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather
Amazon Outlet Blouses
Nearly 500 Stylish Blouses on Sale Are Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Store Ahead of Labor Day — Starting at $14